In Pictures: Cosplay at BlizzCon 2011
BlizzCon!
StarCraft! WarCraft! Diablo! BlizzCon 2011 was this past weekend, and the cosplayers were out in force. Since I don't know jack-squat about characters from World of Warcraft (FPS > MMO, just sayin') I'm not even going to try and label these characters. Some of these costumes are jaw-droppingly awesome, and some are downright lazy. Regardless, seeing costumes inspired by so many terrific games made an awesome convention...well even more awesome! Enjoy!
Rogue? Demon Hunter?
Lady StarCraft
Orange and Black
Big Boots, Big Gun
Looks like a Viking...
Furry Alert!
Sebastian from The Little Mermaid?
Deckard Cain
Stay awhile, and listen!
Cow Level
Sheep Level?
What is this, Victoria's Secret?
That's a big bow...
Another Furry...
Big Hair AND a Big Hammer!
I have no idea...
Looks like something you'd see in The Warriors.
Bizarro Deckard Cain?
Another Demon Hunter?
For the Alliance!
Bikini with Big Boots
No Context Can Help This Picture
Stuck Behind Photographer Fanboys!
Non-Artificial Light! Ow!
Highlights of the Show
Minecraft Death Knight
Minecraft Fail
Those are some big horns...
Kerrigan!
This Dude!
The Witch Doctor (Doctress?)
You're holding up the line!
So Raynor and a Ghost walk into a bar...
Space Marin-I mean Terran Marine!
The Lich King Cometh
Battlecruiser Captain for Hire
No Idea...
Tyrael's Secret
You've got red on you.
Some Sort of Bad-Ass
Some Sort of Bad-Ass, Part Deux
Death Knight? Or Paladin? No clue...
"Talk about beauty and beast. She's both."
A gold star to whoever gets the page title reference!
Asian Invasion
She looks like one of those scary Anglerfish
No Idea, part 3!
Who knew BlizzCon had pony rides?
The Monk!
Foil wings cannot help you fly.
Brothers 'til the end.
Third Place
Second Place
First Place
