In Pictures: Cosplay at BlizzCon 2011

BlizzCon!

StarCraft! WarCraft! Diablo! BlizzCon 2011 was this past weekend, and the cosplayers were out in force. Since I don't know jack-squat about characters from World of Warcraft (FPS > MMO, just sayin') I'm not even going to try and label these characters. Some of these costumes are jaw-droppingly awesome, and some are downright lazy. Regardless, seeing costumes inspired by so many terrific games made an awesome convention...well even more awesome! Enjoy!