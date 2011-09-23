"Fashion Week" In Tech
Inspired By Designer Fashion
Did you notice that it was "Fashion Week" last week? Fashion is here, so let’s all get fabulous! Whether it’s an iPad case that sparkles like a little cocktail affair, or it’s a shiny leather gadget that just feels right in your hands, fashion and technology go together like peanut butter and jelly. Read on to see our picks of the best new blending of fashion houses and gadgets.
Marc Jacobs iPad Case
Even though you may be looking at Fashion Week in the rear-view mirror, there are still many things to celebrate in the coming months. This Marc Jacobs Polka-Dot Leather iPad Case ($550) would certainly be on my list for the holiday season. It keeps your iPad protected with soft green leather – and polka dots are making their way back on the runway, so why not on your gadgets? The case has a detachable snap-fastening pouch, designer stamp, and is fully lined in leather and canvas, with a silver zip fastening at top.
Chanel iPad Clutch
If you want to swaddle your darling iPad in something even more luxurious, look no further than this Chanel lambskin clutch ($1500). The two interlocking silver C’s tell you that it’s indeed a Chanel, and the quilted lambskin keeps your gizmo clean and safe. It’s elegant and looks sufficiently polished to carry as a clutch itself, with no other bag needed. See, it almost has two functions in one!
Michael Kors iPhone Wristlet
This Michael Kors iPhone wristlet can certainly pull double duty – and then some. For $79.95, the clutch leather wallet protects an iPhone (3G, 3GS or 4) and has three slim pockets designed for an ID and debit/credit cards. The protective space you to view the screen (or, ahem, continue to play Angry Birds) while leaving the phone in the wallet. It also has a shiny MK trinket and a metal plaque announcing to the world that you are, indeed, in possession of a Michael Kors tech-sessory.
Ecko Earbuds
These new Ecko earbuds will put you in the fast lane for fashion. They cost between $13.99 and $27.99 and the best part? They ‘buds combine a traditional (and working) zipper with a mid-range set of earbuds. So if you need to make your earbuds a bit shorter, just zip up the difference. The set has a fashion sense all its own.
Anna Suit BookBook
The Anna Sui BookBook debuted at Fashion Week, alongside lots of frilly frocks and pinstripe pencil skirts. The truly haute-couture can carry their iPads in a one-of-a-kind hand-distressed leather case that resembles an old book of fairytales. The front cover features romantic swirls of vines and roses, with signature Anna Sui butterfly and rose icons on the spine. The Anna Sui BookBook is hand-distressed, and no two will be exactly alike. The accessory doesn’t come out until spring of 2012, and there’s no word as to how much it will cost.
LG Marquee Cases
At Fashion Week this fall, LG pulled out all the stops and hired a coterie of designers to fabricate pretty covers for its new Marquee phone. To make the project happen, LG enlisted Stacy London of TLC’s What Not To Wear to act as resident style mentor to a number of up-and-coming MADE designers who were asked to craft fashion-forward carrying cases for the Marquee. Participating designers include Christian Cota, Erickson Beamon, Katie Gallagher, Kevork Kiledjian, and The Lake and Stars. Gold and sparkles adorn the covers; no word yet on how much they will cost, though the phone comes out at $99.99.
Phillip Lim iPad Case
For the truly fashion conscious, this iPad cases created by designer Phillip Lim ($710) pushes the limits of portability. If some people like to carry their dogs in their purses, why not carry a fuzzy animal as a gadget case? The clutch is made from luxe rabbit fur with gold-tone zip around closure and removable ball chain pulls, and a smooth leather lined interior. Make your own jokes about fur, if you dare.
Juicy Couture
In fashion, you can never be too skinny or have too many friends – or have too many sequins. This Juicy iPad case takes that to heart and bursts with sequins to dress up your drab device. For $68, you can pick one up in one of several colors – and turn your iPad into an instant disco ball. Who needs a little black dress when you can have a little shiny tech-sessory?
Missoni Laptop Case
Last week, designer Missoni unleashed a barrage of high-end but low-price couture upon the world – through the discount retailer Target. Chaos ensued when customers descended like locusts on the stores and at the website, causing many crashes. One of those sought-after products? A fun, swirly Missoni laptop case – which will hopefully be available again, sometime before October 22. Just watch out you don’t get stepped on trying to grab one.
Marc Jacobs iPhone Cases
This was the year that iPhone cases really began to vogue on the catwalk, with the advent of my fashion designers entering gadget accessories. Marc Jacobs embraced this trend with a new line of iPhone cases, which come in hard-shell metal and fun pastel colors including pink, turquoise, bronze and gold. They are shaped for the iPhone 3G and the iPhone 4 and they cost around $38.00.
Marchesa Laptop
For a truly blingy computing experience, the Marchesa laptop adorned with Swarovski crystals takes luxury to the next level. Although this model--designed via a partnership with HP--is currently only available for charity auctions, it might be around for wider release next year – so a laptop’s exterior could be worth far more than anything you store inside.
Jack Spade Pinstripe Laptop Case
The Jack Spade Pinstripe Laptop Case ($395) is ready to board the train, plane, or limo and run off to work. Pinstripes graced the catwalk this fall, and now they are showing up everywhere in gadget accessories as well. The case has is detailed with custom die-cast antique copper hardware and lined with an orange 12-ounce canvas, which has been backed for water resistance. It has a zipper to protect over the laptop envelope and organizing pockets, and has a shoulder strap that can be removed.
Paul Smith Leica Camera Case
Paul Smith has found a partner in high-end camera-maker Leica for a design opportunity: to make a fancy camera case for a fancy new camera. The result is the a series of limited-edition cases to fit Leica’s D-Lux 5 digital camera. The cases will cost close to $400 and start being available in October 2011. Just 300 of the cases will be made available. 150 will be in a smooth chocolate brown calf leather with the famous Paul Smith vintage multi-stripe on the sides. Another limited run of 150 will be made in a light grey croc-style embossed leather with purple lining.
Rebecca Minkoff E-Reader Case
Style doesn’t have to come with a gigantic price-tag. This Rebecca Minkoff e-reader case ($75) packs a punch of brightness and print flare for a medium cost. It’s functional, attractive, and has a cute short leather handle if you want to pick it up by the binding. Minkoff has some great designs this year, and getting into the gadget game is just adding to her accomplishments.
Kate Spade Blackberry Pouch
Exclusively made for BlackBerry, these colorful Kate Spade pouchesadd to what Kate Spade does best: take something functional and make it beautiful. The case holds your phone in place with a hidden magnet and it fits several different types of BlackBerrys. Most of all, you won’t feel like the cool kids all have iPhones when you have a bright and fashionable case to show off.
Ceccec Madruga iPad Clutch
New for the fall, this Ceccec Madruga iPad clutch ($160) is ready to roll into the boardroom or out to a fancy dinner. Classy yet functional, the slim crocodile leather in bright fall orange gives a punch of color to the task of protecting your device.
Marc Jacobs Computer Commuter
Bright colors plus functional accessories equals perfection. This Marc Jacobs Computer Commuter ($128) is only made of polyester, but it makes up for that in color pop and details like the long strap (very hot this season). Just add a 15-inch computer and you’re good to go!
Andrae Gonzalo Solar Duffel
Andrae Gonzalo started to design a bag and ended up creating a piece of tech and fashion at the same time. The Project Runway contestant made a duffel bag with two independently functioning solar panels that can charge a cell phone, MP3 player or iPad connected to the attached USB jack. Gonzalo’s duffel bag was introduced at a Sept. 5 AIDS charity auction and will be available for sale beginning Sept. 16 here.