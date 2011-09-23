"Fashion Week" In Tech

Marc Jacobs iPad Case

Even though you may be looking at Fashion Week in the rear-view mirror, there are still many things to celebrate in the coming months. This Marc Jacobs Polka-Dot Leather iPad Case ($550) would certainly be on my list for the holiday season. It keeps your iPad protected with soft green leather – and polka dots are making their way back on the runway, so why not on your gadgets? The case has a detachable snap-fastening pouch, designer stamp, and is fully lined in leather and canvas, with a silver zip fastening at top.