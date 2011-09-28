Steampunked Gadgets
Steampunk Bluetooth Headset
Steampunk is attacking our gadgets! Some independent artists have been sprucing up all sorts of objects, like this Plantronics Explorer Bluetooth headset. The gears on the outside are purely for aesthetic purposes, but it works flawlessly with any Bluetooth-enabled phone.
Steampunk USB Flash Drive
Handsome and classy, this USB drive created by Will Rockwell is an absolute gem. Entirely waterproof, with 16 GB of storage, and an LED that lights up when the device is connected, this USB that is perfect for all of your underwater adventures. The only drawback? A $205 price tag.
Steampunk iPhone 4
Have you grown weary of the typical iPhone 4 cases you see everyday? Choose this original shell with Steampunk touches, created by Colin Thompson. It’s decorated in a style that will go perfectly with everything. You can find this on Gelaskins for around $15.
Steampunk Pen
When making a product, a company tries to combine utility with style. Unfortunately, this Steampunk pen did not accomplish this task, although this pen hits the mark in the aesthetic category. Of course you can only imagine how heavy this beast is and the wrist and finger cramps that it might cause. Whatever happened to the simple yet effective ballpoint pen?
Steampunk GameBoy
Out of the overactive imagination of Thretris comes this unique Steampunk Game Boy. Although it certainly has a certain charm, it’s obvious that this console is not really meant for gaming – it’s too heavy and the added gears prevent one from holding the console properly. It is, however, a very pretty object for decoration and a superb homage to portable consoles from the ‘90s.
Steampunk Electric Guitar
This electric guitar, called the Villanizer, has been modified from top to bottom by Thunder Eagle, and the result is incredibly striking. This amateur craftsman has done such a good job that you can almost imagine the guitar running on steam! And don’t worry - it’s still fully-functional.
Steampunk LCD Monitor
Jake von Slatt, an amateur at Steampunk modifications, has tackled his Dell 1907FP monitor to give it a look that’s a little more in line with his own personal style. He was a bit hesitant to show off this magnificent screen, worth several hundred dollars, but the final result is beautiful and it functions perfectly. This wonderful piece, the only one of its kind, is the fruit of many hours of painstaking labor.
Steampunk Watch
Japanese artist Haruo Suiekichi specializes in Steampunk watches, as we can see by this beautiful model. You can also find dozens of other watches on his website, but you’ll have to master Japanese if you want to actually talk watches and Steampunk with Mr. Suiekichi.
Steampunk "Black Widow" Motorcycle
When you look at this beautiful motorcycle, any questions about power and stability might go out the window – it’s just so jaw-droppingly pretty! Solifague studios has given birth to a two-wheeled Steampunk speed demon called the Black Widow. It makes you wonder if it can compete with other motorbikes in its class, as it certainly has the upper hand in the design department.
Steampunk Dumbphone
A new, original creation from an amateur: the Steampunk Cell Phone. A screen surrounded by sharp wheels and screws for buttons. It might make you think twice about sending that text, since the phone might give you tetanus. One thing’s for sure – this phone isn’t going to get banged up that easily!
Steampunk PS3
When Damnation came into the world of Steampunk, a certain Herr Doktor from the Brass Goggles site decided to design a PlayStation 3 worthy of the same name. A little fake wood, some metal sheets, some rust effects, a few pieces of piping, and bam: a very unique, retro piece to drive Steampunk fanatics crazy.
Steampunk Mouse (PC)
To go with your Steampunk screen and keyboard, here is another piece of indispensable technology: a mouse. A Russian known under the pseudonym Filimon has modified all the parts of the classic mouse and in the end, he has achieved a very unique piece. Although it might not be the most comfortable mouse in the world, it is entirely reworked, from the USB connection to it’s little extension cord to the body of the mouse itself.
Steampunk PC
Here, finally, is the ultimate piece for your Steampunk collection: a tower worthy of this new style. With a look kind of like an old fashioned fish tank, it’s a great addition to any Steampunk collection. Aesthetics aside, there aren’t any gauges on there than can handle the overheating of your processor.
Steampunk Watch 2: The Wings of Time
Watches make a great medium for Steampunk to thrive. The artist known under the pseudonym Aranwen (who is principally a goldsmith), offers a new line of watches inspired by Steampunk. Available in many colors, admittedly flashy watch also gives the owner a sense of class and particular style. It’ll cost you between $230 and $250 to procure one of these jewels.
Steampunk Xbox 360 Controller
You know that saying, “Touch wood”? With this new controller for Xbox 360, we can heed this advice all the time! Made mostly of wood, leather, and metal, this very pretty piece is on sale on eBay for a modest sum of $120. Now, what does that key do?
Steampunk Goggles
Although these goggles may be fairly useless in today’s world, they are devilishly handsome and an important Steampunk symbol (goggles were used historically to protect a pilot from jet vapors). Leather seems to dominate the frame of this piece, the work of a yet another amateur, and the “glasses” are made of a rigid material and perforated to combine visibility with protection.
Steampunk Bottle
The more you research Steampunk inspired objects, the more simple-yet-amazing objects you will find. This bottle, for example, with its laboratory-and-test-tube look can hold all kinds of liquids. A classy and original package for all of your favorite drinks. Mountain Dew, anyone?
Steampunk Panasonic Headphones
It’s amazing how many opportunities there are to “Steampunk” very ordinary objects: get some strips of leather and a set of old Panasonic headphones that have been shoved up in the attic and voila! Molly Porkshanks Friedrich, an independent artist, reused these old materials to give birth to the first Steampunk-inspired headphones! A piece of work that can always be tinkered with here and there, but they seem to work marvelously!
Steampunk Keyboard
If you like beautiful objects from the Industrial Revolution, this Steampunk keyboard will be your input device of choice! Far from the keyboards that we are used to seeing, this IBM M-15-based board proves once again that Steampunk does not mean “old-fashioned”.
The Ultimate Steampunk Workstation
While certain people are content with little Steampunk objects here and there to satisfy their personal tastes, others stop at nothing. For example, this workspace has been entirely redone in the Steampunk style by an amateur who wears his Steampunk passion on his sleeve!