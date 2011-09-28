Steampunked Gadgets

Steampunk Mouse (PC)

To go with your Steampunk screen and keyboard, here is another piece of indispensable technology: a mouse. A Russian known under the pseudonym Filimon has modified all the parts of the classic mouse and in the end, he has achieved a very unique piece. Although it might not be the most comfortable mouse in the world, it is entirely reworked, from the USB connection to it’s little extension cord to the body of the mouse itself.