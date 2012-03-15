35 Free and Useful Windows Phone 7 Apps
Microsoft's Mobile OS: The Alternative
Despite the joint dominance of Apple and Android in the smartphone landscape, Windows Phone 7 has established itself as a potentially worthwhile third alternative. The following is a list of thirty-five different apps that should prove useful for any user of Microsoft's mobile flavor.
handyscan
Get the
Use the phone’s built-in camera to take photos of documents
to do list
Get the
No mobile device should be without one. to do list is a
Credit Card Machine
Get
Accept credit card payments anywhere, with the Credit Card
BBC News Mobile
Get
Get the latest news straight from the UK media company. BBC
Earthquakes
Get the
Pulling data straight from the US Geological Survey,
Adobe Reader
Get the app from our downloads sectionPDFs remain a useful document format, perfect for sharing through email, social networks, and even direct file transfers. Here's the official app that lets you view PDFs and save them on your device.
YouTube
Get the app from our downloads sectionWatch content from the most popular video site online, through the YouTube app for Windows Phone 7. Check out the most watched videos, or search for a specific one.
Get the app from our downloads sectionSure, you can visit twitter.com on your phone's web browser. But this Twitter app provides way more functionality, the same you'd find on popular desktop and laptop apps like Tweetdeck. Post tweets, share your favorite tweets with your followers, see who's mentioning you on Twitter, and reply directly to them.
Get the app from our downloads sectionFacebook will remain dominant for years to come, so it's likely you have an account on the popular social network. Here's the app that lets you post updates, manage your friends, and share pictures you take with your Windows Phone 7 device on your Facebook account.
Backgrounds Wallpapers
Get the app from our downloads sectionFor many smartphone users, nothing is more important than the wallpapers the serve as the background for their home screens. Here's a collection of over 10,000 wallpapers, from 3,000 different designers and photographers, that should provide a wealth of customization options for your Windows Phone 7 gadget.
Amazon Kindle
Get
It’s the official Kindle app for Windows Phone 7. This means
TuneIn Radio
Get the app from our downloads sectionTuneIn Radio is your mobile portal to all radio stations that are available on the internet. So long as your device can go online, you can listen to the fastest electronic music or the most leisurely classics.
Flashlight 7
Get
Light the dark with any Windows Phone 7’s built-in camera of
Stopwatch
Get the
We all need to track time, and some of us have to do it with
Burglar Alarm
Get the app from our downloads section
Most Windows Phone 7 devices are for the mid- to high-end market, meaning they represent a significant investment for owners. Burglar Alarm provides protection, by emitting a loud warning if the phone is moved without your permission.
WP7applist
Get the app from our downloads sectionThe fact that lists like the one you're browsing right now exist indicates that finding the right apps for any platform is a challenge. WP7applist helps you find great apps that will add to the utility of your mobile gadget.
Market Watch
Get the app from our downloads sectionReceive up to date information on currency exchange rates, stock market indices, and even the performance of major funds world wide. Market Rate is a great companion for those who play the buy-and-sell game.
Auto Finance Calculator
Get the app from our downloads sectionSure, everything Auto Finance Calculator does is available through a calculator. But this app lays out everything so that all you have to do is put in the numbers. The software does all of the crunching, and helps you figure out if that dream car fits into your financial picture.
FXRateWatcher
Get the app from our downloads sectionWondering how much the exchange rate is for your intended destination? Or is currency speculation more your thing? Whatever the case, FXRateWatcher keeps tabs on the worldwide currency market, letting those who move fast enough get the most for their money.
Pocket Recorder
Get
All Windows Phone 7 devices have microphones built in to
ICE Alert
Get the app from our downloads sectionSo you're incapacitated, but first responders still need to know any important preexisting conditions they should watch out for, or people that should be contacted in the event of an emergency. ICE Alert provides all this important data, without allowing access to anything else stored on the phone.
100 Pushups
Get the app from our downloads sectionEveryone should do pushups. The exercise works all major muscle groups, and leads to a better-looking body as well. 100 Pushups helps users develop their strength and endurance towards the ultimate goal of doing 100 pushups straight, through a proven program of increasing intensity that adapts to any kind of starting strength.
Pitch Perfect
Get the app from our downloads sectionTune your instrument with this app. It can simulate the wide variety of notes so that even vocalists can find the perfect pitch for an upcoming musical performance or practice session.
Radio Hub
Get the app from our downloads sectionAnother radio catalog app, Radio Hub provides easy access to thousands of online radio stations available to anyone with a reliable internet connection.
Vapor
Get the app from our downloads sectionVapor is a Windows Phone 7 device's portal to SoundCloud, a popular online music sharing service that features the best of self-produced and -promoted music. Listen to the latest sleeper indie hit, or masterful remixes of already popular songs, among other things.
Neurons
Get the app from our downloads sectionNeurons is for the intellectual types, or at least those who are interested in TED talks, and broadcasts from FORA.tv, Science Dump, and The RSA. Learn more about new trends and ways of thinking, and apply that to your daily life and personal enterprises.
Cassette
Get the app from our downloads sectionSpice up your audio experience by replacing the Windows Phone 7 default player with a more retro one. Cassette does nothing more than display an animated cassette tape on your screen, but it provides full access to your music as well.
Amazon Hunter
Get the app from our downloads sectionSo your window shopping, and you've encountered something genuinely interesting. Chances are you can find a lower price on Amazon, which is where this app comes in. Search Amazon's catalog, and you might end up saving money shopping online instead.
Couphone
Get the app from our downloads sectionWhy carry around pieces of paper, when Couphone lets you put everything together on your Windows Phone 7 device? Simply show your virtual coupons to the retailer when checking out, and you'll save money and paper at the same time.
Amazon Application for Windows Phone 7
Get the app from our downloads sectionWanted to buy something from Amazon but currently away from your computer? Here's the app for that. Search for the right items and pay right on your Windows Phone 7 smartphone.
Currency Convert
Get the app from our downloads section
Perfect for frequent travelers and currency traders alike, Currency Convert takes a simple approach to determining the value of one kind of money in another. Get conversion rates on the fly through 3G or WiFi, or save exchange values just before that long-haul flight abroad.
local gigs
Get the app from our downloads sectionEnjoy live crowds. local gigs compiles information on concerts and shows near your area, and presents it as an easily browsable list on your phone. Find the bands you want to watch, information on how to go to the event, and how to buy tickets.
ESPN ScoreCenter
Get the app from our downloads sectionWhether your favorite team has advanced to the next round of contention or lost a game with no weight on the final standings, ESPN ScoreCenter will keep you in the loop. View scores from finished games, or get real-time updates right until the final buzzer.
Netflix
Get the app from our downloads sectionGot a Netflix account? Here's the official app that will let you manage your subscriptions and even watch your rented programs right on your phone. See what other Netflix users have said about movies and TV shows, so that you can spend your relaxation time on the right fare.
XE Currency
Get the app from our downloads sectionFor travelers or FX players, XE Currency will help you find the current exchange rate. Build a list of favorite currencies, so that you know how much they're worth with a simple tap on the screen.