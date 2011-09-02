Close-Up On The 20 “Geekiest” U.S. Cities

Geekiest Cities In The U.S.

Is being a geek finally cool?

As the Internet and ever-expanding universe of technology integrates into our lives more every day, it’s hard to muster much of that tired high-school scorn for the tech-savvy among us: those that can code a website or operate Excel with just a keyboard. Frankly, most of us end up feeling a little envious of people with advanced tech skills.

Recently The National Science Foundation released its Science and Engineering Indicators report, tracking the "geekiest" cities in the United States. The word geek can have many meanings but the NSF defines the term as “any worker with a bachelor's level of knowledge and education in science or engineering-related fields or workers in occupations that require some degree of technical knowledge or training.” (Count me in!) The list was ranked by percentage of workers in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics occupations.

Let’s look at the rankings and learn a little more about the supposed geekdom of these major US cities. The top 20 geeky cities are ranked on the pages that follow from lowest (20th place) to highest geek quotient (1st place).