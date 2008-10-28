Windows 7 Pre-Beta, Unveiled

Windows 7 New Desktop Look

Windows 7 gets its first outing at the Professional Developers Conference, and attendees receive the pre-beta software : Tom’s Guide got a chance to try it out in advance. Listed here are the features we think matter most.

Microsoft claims Windows 7 takes the Vista aero interface and streamlines it, although it’s nothing like rumors of a new interface with a ring of commands on screen. Instead, there’s a new Taskbar that combines buttons for applications you often use with icons for applications you’re actually running, so you don’t have to go back and forth between the taskbar, the Start menu and the Quick Launch toolbar. You can drag icons on and off from the Start menu and choose what order you want icons in no matter what order you open applications in. The pre-beta ‘milestone 3’ version that Microsoft is giving to developers attending the Professional Developer Conference this week doesn’t have the new Taskbar, but it’s in a newer internal build that we’ve also seen. Arranging windows is easier ; drag a window to the top of the screen and it maximises ; drag it to the edge and it snaps to fill half the screen so it’s easier to copy and paste.