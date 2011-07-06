The Top 30 New Gmail Innovations

Priority Inbox

This was released last August and is perhaps one of the largest “behavior” changes Gmail has tried to induce. The reaction, based on informal polling around the office and discussion with friends, seems to be either, “Yeah, I like it—don’t love it” or, “Eh…seems cool, but I had my own system for prioritizing my inbox.” Still in Beta as of mid-June, the Priority Inbox is an attempt to help users parse and triage their important, casual and useless emails. Everyone had their own system prior to Priority Inbox, so adjusting to the way Gmail sees “priority” can vary. Rather than having us diagram it all out and list all the ways you could use the feature, we suggest you simply activate it under “Settings” and play around for a week or two. Give it a shot and if it doesn’t work for you, just turn it off again.