18 Best Web Tools to Impress Your First Boss

Ge.tt

Ge.tt lets you share files and links with a snap. You can share a link to your file immediately, without waiting for the upload to complete, and it doesn't use Flash, Java applets, or any other plug-ins. You can even share the link before the upload is finished—files will update on the download page in real-time, as they're uploaded, and the user on the other end can start downloading a file while you're still uploading it. In fact, you can also add files to the share after you've shared the link. Any new files you upload will automatically show up on the other person's end without reloading the page. Ge.tt would be great for any office that needs to share medium-sized files super-fast without hassle. You could probably impress your older colleagues with your lingo and knowledge of .tt URLs.