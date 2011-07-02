Twenty Awesome Console Mods
The Portable Wii
This model has completely changed that which Nintendo originally intended. The body of the Wii console is gone – only the individual components are left. Don’t worry though, everything’s still there –it’s just been skillfully integrated in a new configuration. The sensor bar has been hidden in the screen bezel, there’s a Gamecube port in the front, and the SD and DVD slots have been moved to the left hand side. To complete the machine, it’s been equipped with two speakers and a composite video output. You may, however, need to connect it to a TV screen – the small screen that’s been included is really small.
A Screen In The Xbox 360
If you want to play Xbox wherever you want, you might want to get this modded version of the console. This machine from Microsoft has had a screen 5.8 inch screen installed right on the side of it. Larger than a PSP, this screen has a resolution of 1200 x 234 pixels.
The Lego Playstation
Nope, it’s not a joke – it really is the guts of a PlayStation inside a LEGO enclosure. Its creator, Max Maruszewiski, was only 16 years old when he started this project. For him, it stemmed from a desire to “do something original”. And with a console that works perfectly, all we have to say is: mission accomplished.
Halo 3 Diorama
More than a console, this Xbox 360 is an homage to the glory of Halo, the legendary FPS from Bungie and Microsoft. Although the diorama is visually appealing, the truly amazing thing about this Halo tribute has to be the work that has been done on an electronic level. Not only is the light that shines in the Master Chief’s hand illuminated by the console, but the “decorative” fan that’s part of the diorama is directly connected to the radiator located in the console, thus allowing for better cooling of the machine.
The N64 + Z64 w/ Hard Disk
In appearance, this Nintendo 64 seems fairly normal – it seems as though its creator, CPS II, has simply added a Z64 (the famous external backup drive) to the console. But, while the original Z64 worked with a Zip disk drive, this one has been fitted with a computer hard drive. This means that while you used to be able to store only 12 games on the Z64 with the Zip drive version, now you can have the complete N64 collection backed up and ready for the playing.
The Portable Atari 2600
An icon of the 80s, the Atari 2600 has fallen into new hands and been resurrected as a pocket…or rather, backpack-friendly portable console. Reduced in size, it’s still unwieldy compared to a Game Gear (although it does pack an eye-friendly five-inch LCD). Equipped with internal memory, it stores a few games, which you can switch between via the purple buttons.
Portable PS3
It’s not a PlayStation home console, but rather a PlayStation laptop. Inside, you’ll find the guts of the first generation 60 GB PS3. This machine is equipped with a 17-inch HD (720p) screen. Complete with a keyboard for Internet navigation, it only has one fault: a weight close to 17 pounds.
PS One Portable
When most people think of a Portable PlayStation from Sony, they think of a small UMD disc-packing gaming console, dubbed the PSP. The IntoPlay, however, is really just a reduced version of the PlayStation One (or PSX). Equipped with all of the PS1 buttons, it even has the analog joysticks that were introduced late in the PSX lifespan. Although it’s unavailable now, the IntoPlay was up for sale on eBay for around $100.
Xbox 360: Halo Immersion
Here we’ve got some real artistic talent being demonstrated by Tuning Console. A visually striking fight scene from Halo 3 surrounds the console, which has itself been painted and recovered with a translucent shell.
An NES inside an NES Cartridge
A real story within a story, this console incorporates an NES emulator in a Super Mario/Duck Hunt cartridge (which were also created by Nintendo, and bundled with the console in the late 1980s). The buttons are identical to those used in the original console, and the cartridge can also store music, photos, or videos. The only problem that we could find was that the screen, 2.8 inches, seems a little small.
An Xbox 360 with a Thermometer
Want to know how hot your 360 is running? This mod lets you look at the temperature inside the Xbox 360 by using a pathway of LED lights that change color in correspondence with the detected temperature. Ingenious and practical, now you’ll know when it’s time to let your machine cool off for a bit, especially with an older, Red Ring of Death-prone model.
Xbox 360-mobile
To play or to drive... do you really have to choose? The creator of this tricked-out Suzuki didn’t think so! With a controller integrated into the wheel and an Xbox 360 installed in the central console, you have a great way to pass the time when you’re stuck in traffic! The car itself comes in the same color as the Microsoft console: white and green. Oriented more towards this video game aspect rather than the traditional car components, the radio has been relegated to the glove compartment. Seriously though…please don’t game while driving, for our sake and yours.
Portable PlayStation: PS2 Edition
PalmPS2 is the name that Brian Gardiner has given this portable PlayStation 2. Gardiner has integrated everything: a 5 inch screen, a memory card port, and all of the buttons from the DualShock controller. In order to reduce the risk of overheating the system, he’s equipped the PalmPS2 with an internal ventilator.
Part Sega Saturn, Part PC!
Console or computer? This Sega Saturn is both! Created by the Japanese company Akibashop, the Sega Saturn PC is equipped with a dual-core Intel Atom CPU and a 2.5 inch hard drive. This permits you to use Windows without compromising the base function of the Saturn: gaming! Check your email and surf the web, then quickly switch back to Virtua Fighter, Clockwork Knight or Panzer Dragoon.
Xenomorph PS3
At first glance, you might have a hard time recognizing this as a console, hidden as it is behind its elaborate decoration. But indeed, it is a PS3 designed with fans of Alien in mind. Eat your heart out, Ridley Scott!
The Brave Little PS2 Toaster
A toaster and a PlayStation 2? Inconceivable! Aesthetically, this console will fit into your kitchen perfectly between the mixer and the microwave.
Xbox 360 Alligator
In appearance, this Xbox 360 seems to have been covered in alligator skin. In fact, the creator has used Bondo, a product used for repairing car bodies. After having applied the Bondo, he then added paint and varnish to give a shiny finish to his masterpiece.
The Death of a Wii
Unfortunately, not all consoles have been modded in a good way. Someone thought that it would be a good idea to take a Wii and replace all of the components with those of a Nintendo 64.
Portable Xbox? No Thanks!
Of all of the consoles that have been turned into portable devices, the least successful has to be this Xbox. Admittedly, the creator wanted to preserve the console’s original design, but the original Xbox was supposed to be played in the living room, not while being held. To add insult to injury, the designer worked for 60 hours and spent $600 on this impractical device.
The Universal Sega MegaDrive
It’s one of the oldest tricks in the book: tampering with the MegaDrive from Sega in order to go from 50 to 60 Hz. By adding a small button and doing a bit of welding, it’s possible to get this done. Why, you may ask? To play American or Japanese games which require 60 Hz on the MegaDrive.