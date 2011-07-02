Twenty Awesome Console Mods

Xbox 360-mobile

To play or to drive... do you really have to choose? The creator of this tricked-out Suzuki didn’t think so! With a controller integrated into the wheel and an Xbox 360 installed in the central console, you have a great way to pass the time when you’re stuck in traffic! The car itself comes in the same color as the Microsoft console: white and green. Oriented more towards this video game aspect rather than the traditional car components, the radio has been relegated to the glove compartment. Seriously though…please don’t game while driving, for our sake and yours.