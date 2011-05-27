15 Wild Displays, Coming Your Way

Prototype Screens

The Society for Information Displays (SID) held its annual conference in Los Angeles this past May, and display vendors from around the world showed off the latest in screen technologies.

The collection of prototypes, concept models and test products was nothing short of amazing. There were four major areas of emphasis: 1) increasing resolution at all sizes, 2) reducing the bezel that surrounds a monitor, 3) multi-touch, supporting two, four and up to 10 fingers, and 4) making 3D more tolerable either through smaller glasses or eliminating glasses all together.

One thing that was notably absent: OLED. OLED is expensive to produce and takes a long time to make. OLED was all but absent with a few exceptions. The emphasis is clearly on LCD. And oh what they have done with LCD. Here's a few great, wild, and crazy examples of what's coming to a Best Buy near you.