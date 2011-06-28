20 Windows Phone 7 Games Worth Playing, 2nd Ed.
Gaming on the go!
Even launch Windows Phone 7 devices like the HTC Mozart have powerful hardware under the hood. This means all Windows Phone 7 gadgets on the market today are capable enough of running a wide variety of games, including those which take full advantage of the platform's 3D capabilities.
The following list is our latest installment of mobile games that are perfect for your Windows Phone 7 device. Have fun!
Manhattan 2020
You take control a jetpack-toting hero, making your way through futuristic Manhattan. How long can keep going while avoiding birds and other obstacles that will end our trip upon collision? The farther you go, the higher your score.
Mars Runner
Here's another survival-based game. You're part of a desperate Mars colonization effort, one of the many surveyors mapping the red planet to help mankind find a new home. The 3D game puts you in control of a land-cruising skiff, which you control by tiling your phone left or right. Tapping on the screen slows you down temporarily, but at the cost of your limited fuel supply. The more of Mars you successfully explore, the more you score. And we don't have to tell you to avoid those rocks!
Simon Cow
Here's a variant of the classic Simon Says: Simon Cow plays back a sequence of lights and sounds. You'll have to repeat everything accurately to advance through this game's different levels. How good is your memory?
Shikaku Puzzle
Shikaku Puzzle is kind of like Sudoku meets math. In each level, you're presented with a grid full of numbers. You have to put in different-sized rectangles so that each shape only has one number inside, and that number matches the area of the rectangle. The number 6 for example should be inside a 2 x 3 rectangle. Shikaku promises endless variety, because each level is randomly generated by the app.
AlphaJax
This Scrabble-inspired game is perfect for word freaks. AlphaJax's strength is its well-designed multiplayer component. You can challenge other AlphaJax players, and issue challenges through your Facebook and Twitter accounts. And a rating system ensures that you always play against competition of equal skill. Play by yourself and see how well you do against the online leaderboard.
Spectra
The graphics are simple and so is the gameplay, but the Spectra experience is anything but. You take control of a dot progressing through and endless series of bars. The only catch: you can only pass through a bar of a different color. Stay away from the bottom of the screen as long as possible, and see how high you can score.
Wordrix
How many words can you find within a limited time? Wordrix will test your pattern recognition and vocabulary skills. With a database of 10,000 words, the lexical possibilities are endless. Locate as many words as you can, under three difficulty levels ranging from Novice to Master, and compare your final scores with the online leaderboard.
Pool Plus Friends
This free multiplayer game lets you face against friends or random strangers over a friendly game of pool. Taking the shot is a simple matter of lining up the cue stick and dragging it back to set the desired power. You can also play against computer-controlled opponents, of varying difficulty levels that suit your skill.
Alchemic Phone 7
Now here's a game that actually doubles as a fun learning experience. Alchemic Phone 7 tests your chemistry knowledge, particularly how well you remember the periodic table of elements. You'll have to properly match items together and find all 395 elements to emerge victorious.
Steam Castle
You're the last hope of humanity against the evil Mechanitrons. The villains are launching everything they've got against your last standing fortress, and it's up to you to employ your limited ammo to intercept the attacks. Successfully protecting your Steam Castle generates more ammunition, so the more successful your aim, the the longer you'll survive.
WakaCube
Here's another 3D game that tests your aim and ability to think a few steps ahead. Each level in WakaCube presents you with a stack of crates. All you have to do is launch projectiles at the stack to knock it over. Sounds easy right? But you have to make sure the specially marked crate lands on the target as well. Figuring out the possibilities in this puzzle game may be frustrating, but you'll find that the physics-based gameplay of WakaCube can be quite addictive.
Slice and Throw
Objects are thrown up into the air, and you'll have to slash properly to cut as many of them in one go as possible. That's the name of the game for Slice and Throw. You can also score points by throwing your ninja stars at other objects that appear on the screen.
Sudoku Color
It's like Sudoku, but you deal with colors instead of numbers. In normal Sudoku each column and row should only have one instance of the numbers 1 to 9. In Sudoku Color the same rule applies, but through nine unique colors. You'll find that turning the classic puzzle game into a colorful experience makes for interesting gameplay.
Flow
Draw colored lines across a grid, between two corresponding dots of the same color. Connect all of the dots together to pass through each level. The challenge? You'll have to make sure none of the lines intersect. This free Windows Phone 7 game features over 1000 levels, each with increasing difficulty.
Microchip Rush
It's like Bejeweled. But instead of dragging around jewels to form rows or columns of three or more, you work with "microchips" marked by different symbols. Like its inspiration, Microchip Rush also features time and free play modes, the latter ending when you no longer have any legal move left.
Armored Drive
You're taking an empty shell of a car out for a test drive. But this easy cruise will turn into a battle of survival, pitting you against endless vehicles who are simply at the wrong place or time, or who want to get you off the road. Luckily you can pick up power-ups and upgrades that make your car a tougher and deadlier driving machine.
Pocket Revolvers
Ever felt like you were in the wild west? While there was nothing true about our stereotypes of Cowboys and the American frontier, this mock revolver for your Windows Phone 7 device features all the sounds and visuals that make you think you're actually holding a six-shooter.
Clue Buddy
This is less an actual game and more of a complement to Cluedo, the famous mystery-solving board game. Clue Buddy lets you keep track of who's been eliminated as the murderer, weapon, and location.
Hop Cheops
Hop Cheops is a 3D game that tests your ability to think ahead. You'll have to leap from block-to-block on the 3D playing field, making sure to touch each block to progress through the level. Up to two computer-controlled enemies will try your best to stop you, so good luck!
Celtic Knotwork
Celtic Knotwork lends the ancient art form to the Windows Phone 7 platform for some interesting gameplay. Lay out the pieces correctly on each level. You'll need spatial reasoning to make sure everything fits together. The app has proven quite addicting, and is known for tying up players for hours at a time.