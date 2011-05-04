The Geekiest Hotels In The World

Sweden: A Hotel On A Perch

Lost in the wide open spaces in the north of Sweden, about 40 miles south of the Arctic Circle, the Treehotel offers a forward thinking concept: to “live in harmony with nature in the middle of the trees”. The rooms may be perched in the forest, but don’t expect your childhood tree-house - these bungalows are innovative structures. For example, you can stay in the colorful “Blue Cone”, or the “Cabin, which is a combination of a container and a giant sugar cube”. The most stunning construction, however, is without a doubt the “Mirrorcube”, - a box suspended in the trees that has been covered entirely with mirrors. In order to make sure that birds don’t crash into the sides, an infrared film (only visible to birds) is projected onto the glass. The Treehotel certainly knows how to combine its technology and ecology!