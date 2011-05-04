The Geekiest Hotels In The World
San Fransisco: The Hotel for Video Game and Manga Nuts
In the heart of Japantown, the Japanese quarter of San Fransisco, the Tomo Hotel offers its guests a manga and Japanese culture themed décor. This boutique hotel has 125 rooms and 2 suites, called the “gaming suites”. And they’re serious about their equipment: the arcade room provides guests with a Sony PS3 console, a Nintendo Wii, and, most impressive of all, an 8 by 5 foot screen upon which you can play your favorite games. To complete the room, there’s a gigantic and extremely comfortable sofa, assuring absolute comfort for every gamer.
Copenhagen: Energy from Clients Transformed into Electricity
With its 366 rooms, the Danish Crowne Plaza Copenhagen Towers hotel is one of the most
Boston: Get an Eye-full of This
It’s best to keep your eyes open if you reserve the presidential suite at the NINE Zero hotel in Boston. Instead of a good, old-fashioned key or keycard, this luxury hotel uses another type of technology to open the door of the “Cloud NINE Penthouse Suite”: iris recognition. In order to open the door, the guest has to look into a camera, which then determines - in less than two seconds - if their iris corresponds to the one of the room’s occupant. This is an incorruptible system because the iris is unique to every individual “even between twins,” states the hotel. If that’s not endorsement enough, many presidents and heads of state stayed here and been kept safe by the “eye”.
New York: Wait… Are you Steven Spielberg?
Are you the next James Cameron or Steven Spielberg? You can take your first shot at being a film director by reserving the “Director’s Cut” package at the Tribeca Grand Hotel in New York. When you arrive, you will be given a Flip Ultra HD camcorder that you can take with you everywhere during your stay. After a day of shooting, return to your room, or rather, your “iStudio”, and partake of the amazing editing equipment available: the room comes with an iMac decked out with all of the necessary software from Final Cut Pro. You’ll be ready for the Oscars in no time.
Poznan: Smile, You’re on Camera
So apparently, the Blow Up Hall 50 50 hotel wasn't content to just house an extremely imposing
Matmata: Star Wars…In Your Room
Star Wars fan? Here’s a place you just have to go: the Sidi Driss hotel, located in the small village of Matmata in southern Tunisia. This troglodyte hotel was chosen to serve as one of the backdrops for in the first Star Wars movie. The living arrangements are rather simple, but let’s face it: you’re really here to see the parts of the hotel used in the movie, and for the strange, galactic atmosphere. During the day, you can leave the hotel and discover the desert of Tataouine – the place that gave its name to the planet Tataouine in the George Lucas film. May the force be with you! (No Web site available)
London: Where the Lobby Is A Work of Art
With its interior décor created by Philippe Starck, you be ready for anything when you cross the threshold of the Sanderson in London. After having passed by the lips-sofa – an homage to Dali - turn left and you will be in an artistically explosive lobby. Without a doubt, your gaze will be forcibly drawn to the end of the room where the check-in counter is situated. Below the countertop, on numerous plasma screens, a naked woman saunters languorously down the length of the counter. With this distraction, you really have to focus in order to remember to ask for your key!
Sweden: A Hotel On A Perch
Lost in the wide open spaces in the north of Sweden, about 40 miles south of the Arctic Circle, the Treehotel offers a forward thinking concept: to “live in harmony with nature in the middle of the trees”. The rooms may be perched in the forest, but don’t expect your childhood tree-house - these bungalows are innovative structures. For example, you can stay in the colorful “Blue Cone”, or the “Cabin, which is a combination of a container and a giant sugar cube”. The most stunning construction, however, is without a doubt the “Mirrorcube”, - a box suspended in the trees that has been covered entirely with mirrors. In order to make sure that birds don’t crash into the sides, an infrared film (only visible to birds) is projected onto the glass. The Treehotel certainly knows how to combine its technology and ecology!
Palma de Majorca: For The DJ On Holiday
Fan of David Guetta, Martin Solveig, or Bob Sinclair? Reserve your vacation at Puro Hotel - an establishment that has taken an 18th century palace in the heart of the old city of Palma de Majorca and completely revamped it. Not only does the hotel offer its guests the latest in audio and video equipment, but it also lets you listen to titles from their own record label, “Puro Music”. Better still, the hotel has announced the construction of a completely new recording studio where you will be able to create your own unique sound!
Paris: Spend A Night At James Bond’s Swingin’ Pad
The spirit of agent 007 is alive and well at the Seven Hotel! Amongst its seven themed
Sao Paulo: For Skater Junkies
The UniqueHotel definitely lives up to its name. This hotel in Sao Paulo, Brazil, sports a resolutely avant-garde architecture, with a strange façade in the shape of a half-moon. Because of this unique shape, the rooms located on each side of the building have curved walls, creating a skateboard ramp instead of a conventional wall. Don’t forget your board, dude!
Japan: The Receptionist Robot
We already have soccer-playing robots and mine-clearing robots – now, robots have made their debut in the hotel business. Created by the Japanese company Business Design Laboratory, MechaDroid Type C3 is a robot that has been designed to fulfill all of the duties of a hotel receptionist. MechaDroid has been well equipped with the ability to speak to guests, as well as a touchscreen tablet that shows all of the guest’s necessary information for their stay at the hotel. The robot is also equipped with a facial-recognition system that lets it personalize its greetings. For the time being, however, no hotel has actually ordered one of these technological receptionists yet.