Planes, Trains, and Automobiles: How You’ll Travel

The New “Aerotrain”

Although the MagLev may seem to be the future of transportation in Japan, the researchers at the Kohama Institute of Fluid Science Laboratory (at the University of Tohoku) are putting their chips in with a different “aerotrain” model. Created by Frenchman Jean Bertin a few decades ago, the goal of this model is to bypass trains’ usual weight problems – problems that cause significant friction on the wheels and thus a large consumption of energy. This aerotrain would be propelled with the help of wings – blades that are fueled by wind turbines placed along its route - and also a bit of solar energy. Gliding 10 centimeters above the ground, it would be able to achieve speeds of over 185 mph. The only worry is that in its present state, the aerotrain can only carry a few passengers at a time. However, new prototypes, which are faster and more spacious, are in the works.