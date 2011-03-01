Best Sports Gadget Design Concepts

RFID soccer ball

Soccer is great, but the refs stink! That, at least, was the consensus after World Cup 2010 in South Africa. The game is rife with ref-based problems, but perhaps the most egregious is the inability to determine when the ball has crossed the goal line. That’s why design firm AGENT came up with a prototype RFID-chipped GPS-enabled ball that would trigger a sensor when it crossed the line. Unlike other tech encroachments, it wouldn’t interrupt the flow of play or force refs to watch multiple angles – it would just let everyone know when a goal was scored. I also dig the skeletal design.