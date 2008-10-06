Contest: Fictional Tech or Future Tech?
Life Imitates Art
Popular science fiction in movies and television has always portrayed the future of technology. Since the 1902 silent movie “A Trip to the Moon,” where astronomers fired a man-filled missile at the lunar surface, filmmakers have created worlds far more technologically advanced than our own. Reality, however, has caught up to television and movies in many cases. Devices that once only existed in the far reaches of the mind can now be purchased at your local electronics store – or found on a modern battlefield. While real-life gadgets may not be quite as fantastic as their cinematic and televised counterparts, they show how even in science, life imitates art. Read through this article, then tell us: What did we forget? Come up with the best sci-fi gadget or technology that has since become reality, and we’ll send you a brand new 8-GB iPod Nano. See the last page for details.
Fictional: Dick Tracy's 2-Way Wrist Radio
Real: Cell Phone Watch
Fictional: The Six Million Dollar Man
Real: Cybernetics
Fictional: K.I.T.T. from “Knight Rider”
Real: Computerized Cars
Fictional: Macrobinoculars From Star Wars: Episode IV
Real: ATN Ranger Eye 1500 Rangefinder
Fictional: Hadouken from “Street Fighter”
Real: Blast Knuckles
Fictional: Webbing from Amazing Spider-Man
Real: Sticky Foam
Fictional: Gas Weapons from “Get Smart”
Real: The Stunning Ring
Fictional: Iron Man from “Iron Man”
Real: Military Exoskeletons/Future Force Warrior
Fictional: Cloaking Device from “Predator”
Real: Quasi-Invisibility
Fictional: Terminators from “The Terminator”
Real: Military Robots and Learning Computers
Fictional: The Danger Room from X-Men
Real: Airborne Ultrasound Tactile Display
Fictional: Muffit II from “Battlestar Galactica”
Real: Robot Pets
Fictional: Interactive Television from “Starship Troopers”
Real: Interactive Television and Online Video
Fictional: Tricorders from “Star Trek”
Real: Tricorders
Fictional: Grappling Gun from “Batman Begins”
Real: Line-Throwing System/ Rope Ascender
Fictional: Data Crystals from “Babylon 5”
Real: Memory Cards
Fictional: "Hitchhiker's" Babel Fish
Real: Voxtec Phraselator P2
Fictional: Sith Probe Droids from “Star Wars"
Real: Draganflyer X6
Fictional: Tactile Computer from “Minority Report”
Real: Tactile Interfaces
Fictional: Earpieces from “Star Trek"
Real: Bluetooth Headsets
Fictional: Billboards from “Blade Runner”
Real: Building-sized Animated Billboards
Fictional: Death Star from “Star Wars"