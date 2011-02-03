Biomimicry: Nature-Inspired Tech

Bird-Planes

Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird … it’s a plane … no, wait, it’s actually a flock of planes flying like birds. Yep, as it turns out, birds save on fuel – er, energy – by flocking together in that familiar V-pattern. According to researchers at Caltech, the air flowing over a bird’s wings curls upwards behind the wingtips, a phenomenon known as upwash. Other birds flying in the upwash experience reduced drag, and spend less energy propelling themselves. So 25 birds flying together can fly 71 percent further than birds flapping away by themselves.

The same goes for planes. The researchers modeled the effects of three planes flying from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Los Angeles joining up over Utah and flying to London. They found that the planes would need 15 percent less fuel in this scenario. The downside? A lack of safety. No one wants to be so close they can read the magazine of someone in another plane. But flying in the future may mean planes of a feather flocking together.