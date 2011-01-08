CES 2011: 3DTV Bonanza!

LG LW6500: Passive 3DTV for the Masses

Do we want glasses-free 3D? Of course! But passive 3DTV is a step in the right direction. While active shutter glasses go for $100-$150 per pair, passive 3D glasses (like the glasses you wear in a movie theater) cost under $1 to manufacture, and will sell for about the same price as a movie ticket (or cheaper). The LW6500 is a 240 Hz, edge-lit LED TV, complete with Smart TV (a new suite of apps and content). The best part? Each passive 3DTV that LG ships will include either four or six pairs of passive 3D glasses. If you need more, just steal some ReadD 3D glasses from your local movie theater!