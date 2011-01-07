Our 10 Favorite Designs of CES 2011

Parrot Dia Frame

We've never seen a more beautiful digital photo frame--and trust us, we've seen a lot of attractive photo frames. Aside from containing all of the wireless connectivity and ports you'd want (and intuitive access to photo storage sites), this frame simply sits as an art object in your living room. It looks like a light box, or museum display. Parrot has included slides in this image because the way the photos light up from within on this frame reminds you of the way a slide is illuminated through a projector. Parrot offers owners of this frame an iPhone app that allows you to virtually flick slide-like images from your phone, directly to the frame, with a touch-gesture. We also enjoyed the line drawing screen savers that appear, optionally, across the screen. We look forward to reviewing this one later in the year. The Dia will sell for $500.