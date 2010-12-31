10 Tech Resolutions for 2011

Moderation In Everything

And on the seventh day, you pledged to turn off your push notifications on your phone. Even though technology is absolutely everywhere, it is still fun to disconnect every once in a while. Sure, email and facebook can suck up some time on a bus, but it’s also nice to try a half-day or day without turning on your tech. Companies large and small are attempting email-free Fridays. When you return to your tech, you may notice some new features or ways of using it that you wouldn’t have when you were so inundated.

And speaking of humanity, when you need to reach out and talk to a real person, this website can help you find a human being at nearly every company.