Consumer Electronics Show 2011 Preview

Home Theater

Other than the size and picture of the screen itself, the big story in home theater remains the idea of media streaming and networking. What will be the easiest and most robust way to put media on that screen? Google made a big bet towards the end of 2010 with Google TV. It turns out that our review was a bit rosier than Google’s own. The company is pulling back on the product, so we don’t expect to hear much about hardware that works with this platform. Instead, we expect to hear device manufacturers hyping two new wireless standards that aim to push media to the screen from a computer. The first is called WiDi, and the second is WHDI. Both make use of a computer’s HDMI port. The TV screen as well as the computer need to be outfitted with these technologies to make them work. We expect dozens of devices launched at the show to hype these competing wireless standards. Finally—we always look forward to checking out the new designs on Samsung’s Blu-ray players. Granted, we still take the long view that physical discs are fading into obscurity, but that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate the décor aesthetic of what Samsung is calling the “thinnest Blu-ray player in the world”: less than an inch thick, wall-mountable, with 2D-to-3D conversion built in. Of course, just like all the other Blu-ray players from Samsung, this one will allow you to watch YouTube and Netflix on your TV via built-in WiFi.