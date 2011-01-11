20 Great Retro Games That Won’t Hurt the Wallet

Good Games Are Timeless

Titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops and Civilization V epitomize just how much video gaming has progressed the past few decades. But even though these modern bestsellers put their predecessors to shame on the visual front, good gameplay experiences are timeless. That’s why many classics have enjoyed new life through community-supported remakes, or even exact clones developed from scratch. Some games were even intentionally developed with a pixelated “retro” flavor, with great effect.

What follows are twenty games that represent some of the best video gaming from or inspired by the pre-3D era. Don’t be fooled by the simplistic visuals: some of these downloads will lead to bouts of nostalgia for our older readers, while younger ones may discover that sometimes a great experience doesn’t require a 3D graphics card. More importantly, all the following games are downloadable for free!