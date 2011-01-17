High Tech Time Pieces

Horlogical Machine N°3 : Moon Axe and Lateral Vantage.

The HM3 by MB&F, nicknamed "The Frog" thanks to the two cones that rise on top of the frame like the amphibian's protruding eyes, is one in a line of watches that offers a "lateral" vision of time. Along the same style you can also check out the HM4 Thunderbolt and the Bugatti Super-Sport.

The inside of the watch is equipped with an moon axe-shaped rotor and two ceramic gears for power. The finish is very fancy, and check out the clover design on the screws to prevent scratches on the gold plating during maintenance or assembly.