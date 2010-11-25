20 Ways to Improve Google Chrome

Useful tricks, extensions, and HTML5

Google Chrome wasn’t the first browser with productivity-boosting features. Nor was it the first to support browser extensions that added to its capabilities. But Chrome stood out for its minimalist interface, which devotes more space to showing actual Web pages. That’s enough to make the Google browser a winner for veteran surfers.

More good news: new Chrome extensions appear regularly, which promise to make the browser more useful. Not everything showcased here is an extension, however. Included in this rundown are two online applications that take full advantage of Chrome’s HTML5 capabilities, as well as three efficiency tips to enhance your surfing experience.

But this is hardly a definitive guide on what's possible with Chrome (we do have an older list you can check out as well). Got a Chrome extension, app, or tip to share? Feel free to leave suggestions in the comments.