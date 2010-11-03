5 Places You Didn’t Expect To See Flash

In Your HDTV and Blu-ray Player

Google TV makes use of the Chrome browser – but it also has Flash built-in. Having Flash in the browser means you can stream a show from the Amazon Web site on Google TV, but because Google TV is also getting the AIR run-time, it’s going to be able to run standalone apps like games. Samsung is also building Flash and AIR into all its 2010 Blu-ray players, Blu-ray home theater systems, and big-screen TVs (it will be in most Samsung TVs that are 40 inches and larger this year). Samsung is only the first manufacturer to launch this, and it has its own on-TV app store so you can have more than the 25 apps that come pre-installed. Cable channel Epix is building an app for TVs with AIR that will let you see the kind of extras you’d get on a DVD like trailers and deleted scenes or start watching a movie on the big screen – and move it onto your phone when it’s time to leave the house, so you can carry on exactly where you paused it.