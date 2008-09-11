Video File Formats 101

Keyframe (Animation Term)

The term "keyframe" is used when creating animated video and when compressing both animated and real-life video. Depending on where the term is used, it has very different meanings. When creating animated videos, Keyframes are used to define frames where major transitions occur. Examples include changes in the position or color of objects and changes in camera position or angle. The animation program then draws (or “renders”) the frames in between the keyframes. The process of only having to draw keyframes makes animation and special effects projects manageable, in terms of time and both artist and computer resources.

The above animation, which contains 900 individual frames, was creating using just 14 keyframes. The rendering software created the remaining 886 frames without any human intervention.