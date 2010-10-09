Hands On: Top 10 Products At CTIA

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Android Tablet In Action

The first thing we noticed about the $399 Samsung Galaxy Tab was that it looked thick and slightly chunky for a 7” tablet, although when you pick it up it’s well balanced and – at 13 ounces - doesn’t feel heavy in the hand. The second thing we noticed is the odd angled slice taken out of the underside along one edge; we’re assuming that’s to keep the weight down because it’s the wrong edge to fit into the full-size keyboard dock, which has a set of app shortcuts and media control buttons instead of function keys. It has GPS and Samsung also showed us the mother of all suction mounts (seen to the left in our photo) for using the Tab in the car (or more likely, a truck).

You can rotate the Tab sideways to watch videos or get the large on-screen keyboard, but most of the time you’ll use it in portrait mode – like a phone. And a large Android phone is what it feels like. The screen quality is good, but not outstanding. The micro SD and SIM card slot on the side are convenient, and the front facing camera for video conferencing is welcome, although you’ll have to hold the Tab in both hands to be comfortable taking a photo with the main camera. The Tab has a 1GHz processor and runs Android 2.2 with Flash 10.1 pre-installed and most apps scale up to use the full screen, although some run with a large border around them. The prototype model we got our hands on seemed to be running a stock Android image with the standard five home screens, Android Marketplace (because it’s a phone) with Samsung’s own widgets, media hub, ebook reader software and the Swype ‘finger writing’ input – but even with that, while the iPad feels like a real tablet OS, so far the Tab still just feels like a big Android phone.