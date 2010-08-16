Junk to Gems: 20 Projects For Old Tech

RAM Money Clip

Nothing says balla’ like this geek-tastic money clip – and the fact that you can make it yourself is half the fun! From Randy Sarafan’s book 62 Projects To Make With A Dead Computer, this project may be a good jumping-off point.

You have to desolder the RAM, sand it down so sharp edges don’t cut you, and then re-solder it onto a money clip. And voila! Here’s another version of the same project, from Instructables.