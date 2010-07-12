21 One Hit Web Wonders

Sconex

While Facebook started out as a college-oriented social network, Sconex, founded in 2004, was for high school students only. Using a team of real-life moderators to make sure content stayed PG-13, Sconex was supposed to be the number one destination for high school students everywhere. While things started out ok, Sconex soon fell victim to Facebook when the site from college co-ed to global. Sconex shut down in mid-2008.

Today's alternative: Facebook, of course! Facebook was already very popular as a college student-only networking service, but when the site went all-access back in 2006...well, you know the rest.