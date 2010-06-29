Toshiba Libretto W100 Hands-On Gallery

Two Hands Full

Keeping the screens down to 7” means you can comfortably hold the Libretto in both hands; it’s well balanced and not too heavy (we’re not resting it on the table in this shot, we’re holding it in mid-air). You can reach the power button on the right of the upper screen or the keyboard button on the left of the lower screen (but neither of them are in the way when you turn the screens sideways).