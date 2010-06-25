Why I’m Waiting For The White iPhone 4
White Is Traditional
I’m not talking about wedding gowns, here. White is a traditional color for Apple products, and I like classic patterns in consumer electronics. While beige was the initial color trend for PCs, Apple sent forth a burst of color with the first iMacs in 1999. But soon after, the “snow” color took off and white became the dominant design within the company. From 2002 to 2007, iMacs were mainly white. Until the aluminum body MacBooks, most Apple laptops were white during this decade, too. The first iPods were white with metal trim—and the iconic Apple ear buds have always been white. And since the iPhone 3G, a white version of the iPhone has been made available. It is hard to argue that the company’s signature color has been anything other than white. The color is imbued in the company’s brand just as much as the tiny little dotted “i” that precedes so many of its product names. White is vintage Apple.
If you’re a fan of a certain era of Apple products (the early 2000s, as I am)—and if your first iPod meant a lot to you (mine did), then you have a certain nostalgia for gleaming white Apple products. If a white version of a new Apple product you plan to purchase is available, you’ll choose it, because sometimes it feels good to make tech traditions and find continuity in our gadgets.
It Appeals To My Sense of Style
From an aesthetic perspective, I find the white version of the iPhone 4 to be more attractive than the black version—which isn’t to say that I don’t think the black version is an attractive, well-designed phone--it is.
I plan on carrying this phone every day for two years. That’s what I did with my iPhone 3G, and yes, I bought the white one two years ago. If I’m going to be looking at this thing hundreds of times a day for two years, I think I should wait for the version that I really want.
Why do I like the way it looks? Maybe it has something to do with being a girl. However, I know plenty of guys who prefer the white version, too. I know that part of why I like it is because it looks distinctl from most other smartphones on the market. The white color simultaneously has a retro aesthetic and a futuristic one. I also like white/silver cars, furniture, etc. Obviously, Apple wants its customers to think of its products as designer products (and I’m sure Jony Ive thinks so). The white iPhone definitely has a “designer” cache.
I especially like that this white iPhone features a white home button and face, whereas the 3G white iPhone featured a black bezel and button. When it is in a case, you can’t tell the difference between the white iPhone 3G and the black iPhone 3G. With the iPhone 4, you’ll be able to tell the difference.
Granted, if Apple had introduced a blue iPhone, I’d probably purchase that one, while many women would love to have a pink iPhone (not me). White is simply the best option for me.
Waiting Might Mean Improvements
According to some people, the iPhone 4 is jinxed. Plagued with scandal and possibly even crime---it wasn’t even introduced to the world on Apple’s terms. Then, the pre-ordering process was botched. Granted, the white iPhone 4 presented manufacturing issues to Apple which is why it is delayed, but apparently the black versions that were rushed to some customers’ doorsteps on June 23 weren’t perfectly manufactured either.
Some early iPhone 4 owners are reporting dropped signal issues related to the antennae and the metal band around the phone. Others are noticing strange yellow tint or white dots across the surface of the “retina” display. While Apple appears to be promising to replace obviously defective units, it does raise a question about quality control.
These and other problems may be present in the white iPhone 4s that will become available in mid July, but there’s at least a chance that Apple will have found the weak link in the production process and fixed it before my iPhone ever gets made.
I Want To Represent
iPhone 4 Line
See the people standing in line in this video taken by a research analyst from BTIG Resarch?
They come in all shapes, sizes, and colors—but they’re mostly men. If Apple launches the white iPhone 4 on a specific, to be determined date, I want to stand in that line. I’m pretty confident that line will be made up of mostly women (see page 2). Standing in that line will be a different experience than the other iPhone lines I’ve waited in. I look forward to it. At the very least, I’ll be with like-minded individuals.
By getting in line with the other buyers of the white iPhone 4, I can contribute to showing Apple just how much demand there was for this slightly-less-conventional version of its product, and why it should’ve gotten its act together with regard to white iPhone 4 availability before it threw the image up on screen at WWDC, willy nilly. Why should fans of white gadgets (again—probably mostly female), have to wait longer for what they want?
Women account for 40% of all consumer electronics spending, according to research group NPD. I’m sure Apple has factored that and other similar stats into its calculus and is hoping that women who want the white iPhone 4 are willing to wait for it rather than give up on the iPhone altogether.
To Prove I’m Not Desperate
To some of you reading this, I probably come across as desperate: after all, I’m writing an article dedicated to the reasons why I MUST have a specific gadget.
But to me, my desire for the white iPhone 4 signifies my lack of desperation. You see, I know people who wanted the white iPhone 4, but just couldn’t bear to wait for it. They caved and pre-ordered a black iPhone 4 just so they could have it in hand a few weeks sooner. I have more will-power than that.
My white iPhone 3G is still functioning (albeit, barely—the ringer/buzzer function has begun to buzz randomly when I touch the phone, and the battery doesn’t last as long as it used to), and by waiting I can collect a few more paychecks before handing Apple my cash. I’m prepared to wait because I never expected the new iPhone to arrive in June anyhow. Every other year, I’ve waited at least a month between the announcement at WWDC and the July launch date, and I can do it again.
Good things come to those who wait, right?