Why I’m Waiting For The White iPhone 4

It Appeals To My Sense of Style

From an aesthetic perspective, I find the white version of the iPhone 4 to be more attractive than the black version—which isn’t to say that I don’t think the black version is an attractive, well-designed phone--it is.

I plan on carrying this phone every day for two years. That’s what I did with my iPhone 3G, and yes, I bought the white one two years ago. If I’m going to be looking at this thing hundreds of times a day for two years, I think I should wait for the version that I really want.

Why do I like the way it looks? Maybe it has something to do with being a girl. However, I know plenty of guys who prefer the white version, too. I know that part of why I like it is because it looks distinctl from most other smartphones on the market. The white color simultaneously has a retro aesthetic and a futuristic one. I also like white/silver cars, furniture, etc. Obviously, Apple wants its customers to think of its products as designer products (and I’m sure Jony Ive thinks so). The white iPhone definitely has a “designer” cache.

I especially like that this white iPhone features a white home button and face, whereas the 3G white iPhone featured a black bezel and button. When it is in a case, you can’t tell the difference between the white iPhone 3G and the black iPhone 3G. With the iPhone 4, you’ll be able to tell the difference.

Granted, if Apple had introduced a blue iPhone, I’d probably purchase that one, while many women would love to have a pink iPhone (not me). White is simply the best option for me.