7 Ways the Galaxy S10 Beats the iPhone XS
With the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung now offers three phones to challenge Apple's trio of handsets, the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. And Samsung's flagships are formidable indeed.
In fact, the Galaxy S10 family of phones beats the lightest iPhones in several ways. Here's where Samsung comes out on top. Be sure to check out our full face-off between the Galaxy S10 Plus and iPhone XS Max to see where Apple beats Samsung.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Ultrawide camera
While both the iPhone XS and Galaxy S10 feature telephoto lenses, only the Galaxy S10 sports a new ultrawide lens that gives you a 123-degree view of what you're shooting. You can take in more of the scene with a single shot without having to back up, and you can use this lens for snapping even more-dramatic panoramas.
Credit: Tom’s Guide
Less expensive
The Galaxy S10e and iPhone XR both start at $749, but the regular $899 Galaxy S10 is $100 less than the $999 iPhone XS. At $999, the Galaxy S10 Plus is also $100 less than the $1,099 iPhone XS Max. So, yeah, Samsung has joined the $1,000 phone club, but this company's flagships are not as pricey as Apple's. Also, be sure to check out the best Galaxy S10 deals so far to find other ways to save.
Credit: Samsung
Double the storage
The Galaxy S10 starts with 128GB of storage no matter which model you choose — whether it's the Galaxy S10e, S10 or S10 Plus. But the iPhone XS starts with just 64GB. And while the iPhone XS maxes out at 512GB of storage, the Galaxy S10 Plus goes all the way up to 1TB. So, you're getting double the storage from Samsung for just $150 more than Apple's 512GB XS Max.
Credit: Tom’s Guide
Bigger batteries, longer battery life
Samsung crams batteries with larger capacities into the S10 and S10 Plus, with the regular S10 packing a 3,400-mAh battery. The S10 Plus gets a 4,100-mAh battery, which is the biggest ever in a Samsung phone. Based on teardowns, the iPhone XS has a 2,658-mAh battery and the iPhone XS Max has a 3,174-mAh battery.
On the Tom's Guide battery test, which involves continuous web surfing over 4G, the S10 Plus lasted a class-leading 12 hours and 35 minutes, topping Apple's longest-lasting phone, the iPhone XR, by more than an hour. The iPhone XS Max hit 10:38. The Galaxy S10 was just behind that at 10:19, but that's still a 30 minute improvement on the iPhone XS's 9:41 time.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Wireless PowerShare
One of the benefits of the large batteries in the Galaxy S10 family of phones is that you can share that extra juice with other gadgets that support wireless charging. For example, you can place the iPhone XS or another handset on the back of the Galaxy S10e, S10 or S10 Plus, and the other phone will charge. Same thing goes for the great Galaxy Buds.
Credit: Tom’s Guide
Headphone jack
As good as wireless earbuds and wireless headphones are now, some people simply prefer to have a 3.5mm headphone jack on their phone. And the Galaxy S10 delivers just that, right on the bottom edge. So, even if your wireless buds run out of power, you can have a plan B.
Credit: Tom’s Guide
microSD expansion
Extra storage is nothing new in the rivalry between Samsung and Apple. The Galaxy S10 continues the tradition of offering a microSD card slot, so you can expand the storage by as much as 512GB on all three of Samsung's new phones.
You can get a 512GB Samsung microSD card for a reasonable $130 or a 128GB microSD for just $20.99.
Credit: Tom’s Guide