9 Great Google Assistant Devices to Watch in 2019

SimpleHuman Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi

This smart mirror, designed for people to check their makeup, is ringed with dimmable LEDs that can go from a cool white to a wam white. Its conical, brushed-aluminum base houses a speaker. Cleverly, proximity sensors in the mirror will automatically brighten the lights the closer you get. And if you're playing music, the speaker will increase its volume so you can still hear what's playing if you're in the next room. In addition to using Google Assistant to stream music, the mirror also has Airplay 2 and Bluetooth. But you may want to look twice before buying it: The mirror will cost $400 when it goes on sale this spring.