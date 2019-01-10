The Coolest Routers of CES 2019

TP-Link Archer AX 11000 Gaming Router

TP-Link pushes the Wi-Fi 6 model line to the limit with the announcement of the TP-Link Archer AX 11000 Gaming Router: one of the first gaming routers to rock the new standard, and the successor to one the best gaming routers out there. Even before the introduction of Wi-Fi 6, TP-Link's Archer C5400X gaming router — the company's first foray into dedicated gaming gear — took top marks, and is our favorite router for serious gamers.The new Archer AX 11000 dials up the capability with Wi-Fi 6, offering new speed and coverage potential on top of the category-leading performance we saw on the last model. Outfitted with a 1.8GHz Quad-Core CPU, this speed demon is capable of combined speeds of more than 10 Gbps (TP-Link claims up to 10,756 Mbps), and adds optimization for gaming performance on top of that. If you want to step up your game, this router may give you an unfair advantage.The TP-Link Archer AX 11000 Gaming Router starts selling this month for $449.