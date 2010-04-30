Green Ribbon Tech Picks

Novothink Solar Surge

Since the iPhone 3G and 3G S were released in 2008 and 2009, a plethora of external battery cases have hit the marketplace. Most of these cases simply offer an external battery for the iPhone while also acting as a protective casing. Novothink took this concept, added a pinch of green to it, and the Solar Surge case was the result.

The Solar Surge, which retails for $79.95, is an iPhone case with an extra battery that can be charged via the solar panel on the back of the case. The integrated rechargeable 1320 mAh 3.7 V lithium-ion polymer battery has 105 percent of the capacity of the battery inside the iPhone 3G, so the Solar Surge essentially doubles your iPhone’s operating time. The solar cell on the back of the case offers 30 minutes of 3G talk time (or 60 minutes of 2G talk time) for every two hours of direct sunlight it receives. The case also has a four-bar LED status indicator on the back, so you know exactly how much juice your case can provide.

Solar charging is great, but the sun isn't always shining. The Solar Surge can also be recharged via its USB port on the bottom of the case (cable is included). The iPhone connects to the case via the “Apple certified” 30-pin connector, which then becomes USB on the outside of the case. This means you can charge and sync your iPhone with iTunes without removing the phone from the case.

The Solar Surge from Novothink is a great way to extend the battery life on your iPhone (there is also an iPod Touch version for $69.95), and the case offers what nearly every other external battery/case on the market offers. The addition of the solar panel is a green perk we'd like to see in all charging products, and should prove very handy the next time your battery starts to die while camping or at the beach. Plus, with six colors to choose from, the Solar Surge should be able to match whatever other accessories you’ll have in your backpack or purse.