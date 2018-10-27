The 8 Best Superhero Shows You're Not Watching
Thanks to the rise of Netflix's Marvel shows and The CW's DC outings, superhero television is hotter than ever. But while series like Daredevil and Supergirl dominate the headlines, there are tons of hidden comic-book-inspired gems flying under the radar every week. With that in mind, we've compiled a list of the best superhero TV you're not watching, from offbeat takes on the X-Men and Batman to wholly original series that any fan of heroes and villains can appreciate.
The Gifted
It might not have big names like Wolverine and Magneto in it, but The Gifted is one of the best live-action X-Men adaptations in years. In a universe where the X-Men have vanished, Reed and Caitlin Strucker discover that their children have mutant powers, which puts them on the run from anti-mutant forces alongside fan-favorite comic characters such as Thunderbird, Blink and Polaris. Hard-core fans will appreciate the deep-cut references to everyone from the Hellfire Club to the Fenris twins, and the show tackles classic X-Men themes of tolerance and diversity as well as any movie or series before it. — Mike Andronico
Legends of Tomorrow
It doesn't get the same amount of attention as Supergirl or The Flash, but Legends of Tomorrow is one of the CW's best — and most fearlessly weird — DC Comics shows. This time-traveling ensemble piece sees such heroes as White Canary, the Atom and Firestorm jumping throughout time and space to protect the world as we know it. This leads to tons of fun fish-out-of-water moments, whether the gang is gunslinging in the Wild West or hanging with George Lucas himself in the '80s. Whereas shows like Arrow try to be gritty and serious, Legends of Tomorrow relishes in comic-book absurdity — and has a ton of fun doing so. — Mike Andronico
Where to watch: The CW | Netflix
Misfits
Misfits is the perfect name for this U.K. show. Based around the exploits of a ragtag bunch of young offenders who gain superhero powers after an electrical storm, it's a show about what happens to people who get powers who probably don't deserve those powers. Misfits' humor is British through and through. It's rude, vulgar and violent but in its unique way it also shines a light on the issues facing the working class of those living among the council estates of London — only with added flying. — Marc Chacksfield
Where to watch: Hulu
Legion
Although it's based on the X-Men character of the same name, simply calling Legion a superhero show would be doing it a disservice. Noah Hawley's thrilling psychological drama explores the fractured psyche of mutant/telepath David Haller (Dan Stevens), whose internal struggles are portrayed via some of the most arresting cinematography on television. Two seasons in, David's battle against the ruthless, shape-shifting Shadow King delivers as big on epic psychic battles as it does on somber character explorations. Legion is heartbreaking, utterly mystifying and one of the absolute best shows on TV. — Mike Andronico
Gotham
Gotham looked like it was going to be a one-season wonder when it first appeared on screens. While the idea of focusing on Gotham City pre-Batman was compelling, it didn’t really know what it wanted to be and its first season suffered as a result. The show has stood the test of time, though, managing to find a unique way to explore the Batman lore with a fantastic cast, great production values and a story, unlike the rest of CW’s canon, that's self-contained. — Marc Chacksfield
Iron Fist (Season 2)
Considering how big of a dud Iron Fist Season 1 was, we don't blame you for skipping its sequel. But Danny Rand's second outing is a huge improvement, offering a tighter story, better fight choreography, a mostly likable version of our hero and two of Marvel's best Netflix villains yet in Davos and Typhoid Mary. Iron Fist Season 2 is mercifully short at just 10 episodes, and you get to see Colleen Wing and Misty Knight kick a whole bunch of ass together. What's not to like? If the first season of Iron Fist put you off, skip right to this one. — Mike Andronico
Where to watch: Netflix
The Tick
The Tick has had a number of different guises. Originally a comic book that spawned a cartoon in the '90s, then a short-lived live-action show, and now an Amazon Prime exclusive, it's a superhero show that's steeped in parody. Peter Serafinowicz stars as The Tick, a superhero dressed as a blue tick who fights crime in The City. It's a spoof of superhero shows but one that has a heart. It's big, dumb fun but as the series continues it gets surprisingly dark while still retaining some laugh-out-loud jokes. — Marc Chacksfield
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Marvel's Runaways
Given the sheer amount of Marvel shows out there, it can be easy to forget about the Hulu-exclusive Runaways. A faithful adaptation of the comic series, Runaways tells the story of a group of childhood friends who suddenly realize that all of their parents belong to the same villainous cult. The result is a fun coming-of-age story in which Alex Wilder, Nico Minoru and friends all discover their own cool abilities, complete with plenty of compelling teenage drama and no shortage of sinister story twists. — Mike Andronico
Where to watch: Hulu
