The 8 Best Superhero Shows You're Not Watching

Legends of Tomorrow

It doesn't get the same amount of attention as Supergirl or The Flash, but Legends of Tomorrow is one of the CW's best — and most fearlessly weird — DC Comics shows. This time-traveling ensemble piece sees such heroes as White Canary, the Atom and Firestorm jumping throughout time and space to protect the world as we know it. This leads to tons of fun fish-out-of-water moments, whether the gang is gunslinging in the Wild West or hanging with George Lucas himself in the '80s. Whereas shows like Arrow try to be gritty and serious, Legends of Tomorrow relishes in comic-book absurdity — and has a ton of fun doing so. — Mike Andronico

Where to watch: The CW | Netflix

Credit: Dean Buscher/The CW