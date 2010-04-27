20 Chrome Extensions and Tips

Built-In Goodies

Google's Chrome browser is growing faster than almost anyone imagined. In its short existence, it hasn’t yet achieved widespread use at the magnitude of Mozilla's Firefox, but Chrome (at 7.3% of the browser market) has proven very popular among Web users with a thirst for speed. At the end of last year, Chrome became even more competitive. A software update in December gave users and developers the ability to install and create extensions, like Firefox’s add-ons, and a gallery of these tools opened to the public in late January. Chrome can now be customized, tailored, and made more efficient. This article checks in on the progress of those tools (most of which can be found here), and evaluates what we think are the best options for Chrome users.

But first we take a quick look at Chrome's useful--but often forgotten--built in tools.

Google Translate: Any webpage that doesn’t appear in English will have a small pop-up that asks if you’d like to translate it automatically. It’s so easy, a caveman could do it.

Synchronize Bookmarks: Need to keep your bookmarks synched? Why not connect them to your Google account and have them synch automatically, directly through Chrome? It’s just one click and a login away.

Reopen the pages that were last open: Ever accidentally close your browser? We’ve all been there. Now you can reopen all those lost pages instantly, just by checking off this option in the options menu.

Autofill URL Bar: Ever since we started using Chrome, it’s been hard to use any other browser. The main reason, besides excellent speed, is the autofill URL bar. It autofills the website you’re looking for based on how often you visit. On top of that, it even acts as a preview search for sites you haven’t been to yet!

Read on to see our favorite new Chrome extensions, and leave a comment below if we left out your favorite.