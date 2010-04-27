20 Chrome Extensions and Tips
Built-In Goodies
Google's Chrome browser is growing faster than almost anyone imagined. In its short existence, it hasn’t yet achieved widespread use at the magnitude of Mozilla's Firefox, but Chrome (at 7.3% of the browser market) has proven very popular among Web users with a thirst for speed. At the end of last year, Chrome became even more competitive. A software update in December gave users and developers the ability to install and create extensions, like Firefox’s add-ons, and a gallery of these tools opened to the public in late January. Chrome can now be customized, tailored, and made more efficient. This article checks in on the progress of those tools (most of which can be found here), and evaluates what we think are the best options for Chrome users.
But first we take a quick look at Chrome's useful--but often forgotten--built in tools.
Google Translate: Any webpage that doesn’t appear in English will have a small pop-up that asks if you’d like to translate it automatically. It’s so easy, a caveman could do it.
Synchronize Bookmarks: Need to keep your bookmarks synched? Why not connect them to your Google account and have them synch automatically, directly through Chrome? It’s just one click and a login away.
Reopen the pages that were last open: Ever accidentally close your browser? We’ve all been there. Now you can reopen all those lost pages instantly, just by checking off this option in the options menu.
Autofill URL Bar: Ever since we started using Chrome, it’s been hard to use any other browser. The main reason, besides excellent speed, is the autofill URL bar. It autofills the website you’re looking for based on how often you visit. On top of that, it even acts as a preview search for sites you haven’t been to yet!
Read on to see our favorite new Chrome extensions, and leave a comment below if we left out your favorite.
Google Mail Checker Plus
You use Gmail. We use Gmail. Nearly everyone uses Gmail. The one thing most of us have in common is that we leave a Gmail tab open at all times, even if the browser isn’t on-screen. But what happens when an email arrives and that tab isn’t open, you’re in another application, or just don’t see it? Google Mail Checker Plus fixes that.
What GMCP does is simple: when new emails arrive, it beeps and the mail icon bounces around, and shows the number of new emails received. You can click on the icon and see a preview of the email, or of course just check Gmail directly. If you don’t have Gmail open in a tab but are still logged in, GMCP will open a new tab to Gmail by clicking on the icon.
There are also plenty of settings, such as how often it checks Gmail (we keep it at 15 seconds, Google can handle it), what type of icons are used, and even using alternate email addresses connected to Google Apps. As simple as Google Mail Checker Plus is, it’s helpful enough to have on any computer you use, for work or for personal use.
Google Dictionary
While Chrome is already excellent because the URL bar acts as a direct Google search engine just by typing in what you normally would into Google, there are even ways to speed up that search process. For finding word definitions, it’s easy to copy the word in question, open a new tab, and type “define:” and paste the word. That’s also time consuming. So is going to your favorite online dictionary. Google Dictionary makes the process as simple as a double click.
With Google Dictionary, all users need to do to find a definition is double click on the word they don't know. Unsure of what anachronism means? Just install Google Dictionary and double click on the word right now. A small yellow text bubble will appear overhead with a definition and a link to Google’s online dictionary, which includes all of the word’s definitions, examples of the word actually being used in articles (with links to the articles, of course), and other definitions found online on university websites, Wikipedia, and more.
The best part of Google Dictionary is how easy it is to use, and how easy it is to get off the screen. Once a word is highlighted, Google Dictionary will have a definition up immediately. Click anywhere else on the screen, un-highlighting the word, and the definition is gone as quickly as it came. Or, if a word comes to mind that isn’t on the page, a small icon sits in the URL bar that will let you define any word you type in, without moving away from your current webpage.
Google Voice
Do you live on Google Voice? Some people do. At the office, some of us use our Google Voice phone number as our mobile work number, while others use that separate number to sort through business vs. personal calls. In either case, sometimes it’s best to make calls through Google Voice, but actually calling out from the service is more work than it’s worth. First, you must log into your Google account, head over to Google.com/voice, type in the number to call and select which phone to ring. The Google Voice extension cuts that process down in half.
Not only can you make calls directly through the extension (which first calls your Google Voice-connected phone, then the number you wish to reach), you can also send SMS messages (which includes a character counter) and read transcribed voice messages or hear them directly through the extension. With this extension, there’s almost no need to ever open Google Voice in its own tab again.
Send from Gmail
If you don’t use Microsoft Outlook as your standard mail program, you know how annoying it is to click on a email address online and have Outlook open, or attempt to install. Chrome allows for easy copying of email addresses, but that’s not enough. Enter Send from Gmail.
This little extension takes all the pain of opening Outlook mistakenly by automatically linking all email addresses to Gmail, immediately starting a new email with that address in the To: bar. It’ll even open a separate window, and automatically close it as soon as the email is sent.
One Number
How connected to Google are you? If you’re like us, that means practically by the hip. We use Gmail, Reader, Voice, Blogger, Calendar, Docs…the list goes on and on. The beauty of Google is that it’s all under one username and one service…but even if you’re using Chrome, you need a tab open for each of these services to use it.
One Number isn’t a do-everything extension, but it connects four popular and connective Google applications: Gmail, Google Reader, Google Voice and Google Wave. Sure, who uses Google Wave, but being able to keep track of Gmail, Google Reader and Google Voice all with one simple extension is extremely convenient. Users are even able to set colors for each Google application, as well as showing a brief one-line preview of the new email, RSS, phone call or wave.
This extension isn’t perfect, and we needed to refresh and disable it a few times to get it properly synchronized with our Google accounts, but we’re still happy to use it and expect future updates to cover more Google services.
Chromey Calculator
Let’s face it, we’re all getting worse at math. We also know we only have ourselves to blame, constantly relying on Google to answer out simple math questions as much as the tough ones. Of course, the one respite is how difficult it is at times to type the equation properly in, and actually getting the correct answer.
Google’s Calculator is very good, but it isn’t perfect. For mathematical computation, search engine Wolfram Alpha is considered king. Still, heading over to Wolfram Alpha isn’t necessary, thanks to Chromey Calculator, an extension which uses both Google Calculator and Wolfram Alpha to calculate whatever you need to know.
What makes Chromey Calculator so good isn’t just that it does all the math straight in your browser, it also keeps a record of all your calculations in case you need to go back and look at something you’ve done within the last few days, or weeks. Chromey Calculator can also pop out to be its own window, making your built-in Windows calculator officially useless once and for all.
And if you’re having trouble with your math homework, just know that Wolfram Alpha has the ability to actually solve problems entirely. Need to solve a difficult equation? Just plug it in. Have different types of units that don’t necessarily match? Just plug it in. But don’t expect it to get a good grade by just writing the answers in, you still need to show your work!
Chromed Bird
Use Twitter, but don’t like having external applications open? Chromed Bird is just for you, a Twitter client built right into your favorite browser. It’s a fully featured client, capable of keeping track of multiple usernames, submitting new tweets, searching, looking through various lists, and of course updating directly through Chrome.
Because Chromed Bird is built right into Chrome, it has several key limitations. It only runs when you’re logged in, it can only display seven tweets at once, and customization is minimal compared to standalone clients. Then again, you never need to leave your browser to connect to Twitter again, and if the current webpage your on is what you want to tweet about, just hit the “Share Current Page” button and it’ll automatically be added to your current tweet. Not only that, Chromed Bird even shows true URL links (see Untiny!) just by hovering the mouse over the link, and it’ll save your place after you go back to browsing so you don’t have to scroll through the list of read tweets to find where you left off.
FastestChrome
FastestChrome is an interesting extension for Google Chrome because it does everything it can to speed up your internet browsing, to the extent that some of its features are cumbersome and prohibitive. This is to be expected from an extension that offers as much as FastestChrome does.
First, FastestChrome makes all text links, which aren’t already links but simply text, into clickable links. Search results can be set to include results from other search engines, meaning you could do a Google search for an item and a small tab will automatically open for one-click searches on Amazon, Yahoo!, and others. The first search result may even be set by FastestChrome, which we’re not entirely pleased with because the results are rarely helpful.
Like Google Dictionary, FastestChrome has a popup bubble, only this one includes a number of buttons, including one-click searches through Google, YouTube, Twitter, Bing, and others. Convenient as this may seem, we haven’t really found the need to use this feature except for definitions, which Google Dictionary does better.
However, FastestChrome does one thing excellently, which is a process called “Endless Pages.” What this does is opens the subsequent webpage by scrolling to the bottom of the current webpage. For many multi-paged articles, you can view nearly every page together just by scrolling down further, instead of clicking for the next page. This is very convenient, especially when reading page-long articles, because you never have to hit “back” or “forward” between webpages, because you never left the page!
AdBlock
Identical to the Firefox version, AdBlock does exactly what the name suggests: it blocks flash advertisements. This means if you visit websites with frequent annoying, blinking or pop-out ads, AdBlock will take care of them and leave a big gaping hole where the ad normally appears.
However, if you use AdBlock, be warned: websites you frequent make their revenue off of advertisements (including Tom’s Guide!), so leaving AdBlock on all the time will hurt your favorite websites. Setting up websites you want to continue seeing ads on is easy: just click the AdBlock icon and click “Don’t run on [website].com”, and AdBlock will store that URL to display ads.
AdBlock also has some new and robust features, including the ability to block ads their filters miss (must be done manually), leaving Google text ads on search results, and even blocking ads which appear in YouTube videos. 16 language filters are available besides for English, and AdBlock auto-updates every five days.
Untiny
Worry about shortened links that float through the internet, sent from Facebook friends or work colleagues? Sure, it’s convenient if space is an issue, but maybe you just don’t trust the source of the link. That’s what Untiny’s for. This app will save you from the embarrassment of accidentally clicking unsafe, not safe for work or simply bad websites by revealing the actual web address.
Of course, Untiny’s strength comes from the intelligence of the user. Untiny can only show you the URL – you still have to make the decision of whether to click it or not. If you’re sure it’s safe, Untiny will even give you the option to go directly to that link in a new tab, but if it’s unsafe, even Chrome may not be able to protect you. Always browse safely!
TooManyTabs
How many tabs do you have open at once, generally? For us, that number fluctuates between five and 45, depending on the work at hand. Even with a 24” monitor, at 30 tabs the text display for each tab completely disappears, and it’s impossible to remember which tab is which without clicking them each individually. Tabs were meant to relieve the stress of having so many browser windows in our taskbar, now we have too many tabs open per browser!
TooManyTabs for Chrome won’t solve that problem, but it will relieve some of the stress of having so many necessary tabs by saving them for later use. It’s almost like disposable bookmarks: simply click the TooManyTabs icon and click all the tabs you’d like to save for later, and TooManyTabs will save those URLs and save them for later. It’s awfully convenient, especially if you aren’t a fan of bookmarks or just want an easy way to store a webpage without saving it or keeping it open until you need it.
Using a simple and intuitive interface, complete with a list of suspended and currently open webpages, TooManyTabs is a great little way to get around bookmarking tons of webpages for research projects while still keeping your browser clean for daily use.
IE Tab
Sadly, there are still websites that only load correctly in Internet Explorer. According to a recent study, Internet Explorer is still the most used browser, so this is to be expected. While the number of users taking advantage of Chrome, Mozilla’s Firefox, and other browsers grows daily, some low-tech websites still load incorrectly no matter what you do. Thankfully, now Chrome users can fix that without opening Internet Explorer by using IE Tab.
IE Tab will open an Internet Explorer browser inside of a Chrome tab, so you don’t need a separate window. It’s convenient, but IE Tab has its limitations: no extensions, no new Internet Explorer tabs, and links that would normally open a new tab open a new IE Tab window, which in many ways defeats the purpose. Then again, if you’re using Chrome, it’s because you like it better than Internet Explorer. Having IE Tab is an insurance policy that you’ll never have to open Internet Explorer again…unless you really need to. In this case, by the click of a button, clean and simple.
Auto Replay for YouTube
While some of us cling to our personal media players with years and decade’s worth of collected music stored upon them, the more hip and web-centric of us have moved to YouTube for our music needs. Indeed, nearly every song has a music video available on YouTube to listen to, and a high quality version directly from the music publisher.
But sometimes, we just want to listen to the same song over and over again. Maybe we just want to hear the same part, the same guitar riff, the same drum beat…whatever it may be. On YouTube, that used to be next to impossible. With Auto Replay for YouTube, users can now watch the same videos repeatedly, until the end of time, or until they get sick of it. It’s so simple, but when you’ve got a song stuck in your head and just need to listen it out, there’s no better way than to have it on repeat for a few hours.
Auto Replay for YouTube also has the option to select a certain starting and stopping point to replay, which is very convenient when you’re interested in a certain part of the video. It’s not completely accurate, and tends to start and stop a few seconds late, but it’s a great tool for musicians who are trying to get a hang for the song, without being forced to download special software to do the exact same thing.
Lights Out
Do you live on YouTube? Do you watch more streaming video online than you watch TV? The one problem we’ve always had is that most websites have bright backgrounds, and watching clips of cute kittens chasing puppies around, our eyes start to hurt. Then Hulu introduced the option to dim the screen except for ads and the video playing, called “Lower Lights”. Now, all flash video has that option on Chrome.
Lights Out is a simple extension that allows users to fade the background when flash videos are playing. This means if you’re watching clips on YouTube, CollegeHumor, MetaCafe, or any other flash-based streaming video site, you can turn down the background with any color, and at any opacity, that you like. It works best with YouTube, where the background can be set to automatically dim when the video starts playing.
For HTML5 ready sites, like Vimeo, Lights Out doesn’t work perfectly. Don’t worry, there are very few sites that are completely HTML5 ready right now, and that won’t change for at least six months. So keep the bright lights off while you’re watching your favorite videos with Lights Out.
Lazarus: Form Recovery
How many times have you been filling out a form online and had the page close on you, or the browser crash, or some other unexpected event where everything you typed was lost? We all know the feeling, and it’s never the same to type up something again after being sucker-punched like that. Lazarus: Form Recovery is here to save the day.
What Lazarus does is simple: it records what you type in Chrome, in standard text fields, and saves them and allows users to click on the Lazarus link beside any selected text form to search through any previously typed text. Obviously, there’s plenty of text to sort through if you’re online a lot, like we are, and you might not want every piece of text you type saved. That’s why Lazarus has a simple one-step deletion process and can be password protected so your typed text isn’t floating around for anyone who uses your computer to see.
Lazarus: Form Recovery is one of those extensions that you don’t use often. In fact, chances are you’ll only use it once in a blue moon. But when the time comes and something makes you lose a great forum response, or an important answer in some questionnaire, Lazarus will be there to recover that lost text so you don’t have to fret over writing it all over again.
JoinTabs
Sometimes, it’s more convenient to have multiple browser windows open, instead of always using tabs. It’s an easy way to split different groups of webpages. But at some point, having too many windows open with single tabs becomes a nuisance, and putting them all into one window isn’t easy. Sure, Chrome does a great job and enabling users to pile tabs from various windows together, but when there are multiple windows, this takes time.
JoinTabs does this for you, automatically piling all tabs into a single Chrome window. Sure, an extension like TooManyTabs can work across multiple windows, but there is no faster way of consolidating all of your browser tabs into a single window than by clicking once on the JoinTabs icon.
PanicButton
Sometimes, you just need to get off the tabs or pages you’re on immediately. It may not matter what you’re looking at…a birthday present for your kid who just walked in, plans for a surprise vacation, NSFW material at work…whatever it may be, throwing your mouse to the close button just isn’t convenient enough. Maybe you didn’t want to lose all that work, or maybe using the mouse isn’t fast enough, or maybe having a blank screen when someone walks in the room is too suspicious.
Whatever the reasoning, PanicButton is an excellent extension to get around the hassle of providing an awkward explanation for what you’re doing. It works simply enough: hit the button, and all the tabs close instantly and are saved for when you want to get back to them. Note that it won’t save the work, so all webpages will need to be reloaded (though Lazarus: Form Recovery will still work).
PanicButton also allows for three great features: keyboard control, a personalized start page, and password protection. The ESC key can automatically be set as your panic button, though we’d like to see more key options for future updates. Setting the webpage of your choice to automatically load when hitting the panic button will easily keep suspicion away from your true motives. Password protection is great if you’re trying to hide whatever it is you were just doing, but of course it’s up to you to answer for what those web pages are.
StayFocused
One popular but ultimately flawed little Chrome extension is StayFocused, a time-limit based extension which has one purpose, to keep your time on certain web pages limited. Like spending time at Tom’s Guide? We like that too, but everyone’s got to get their work done, and we all can’t be checking out weird pictures on icanhascheezburger or watching YouTube clips.
That’s what StayFocused is for. It enables users to set a time limit to how long they spend on a certain website. Of course, this time limit is completely customizable, as well as which days of the week it works on, at what times, and which sites should be blocked or allowed. The extension is extremely robust, allowing times down to the second, any number of allowable websites, and even the “Nuclear Option”, which can either cut all internet activity or only let you use “Allowed sites” for a certain time period.
In theory, this application is great. It’s an excellent way to make sure you keep working and don’t get distracted by Facebook updates or YouTube links. In practice, however, it requires as much willpower to keep using as it does to simply not browse online anyways. StayFocused is still just an extension, and simply right clicking on the icon and disabling it kills the extension entirely. It works as reminder to keep working, but not as a method to keep you from spending too much time online.
Facebook for Google Chrome
Facebook integration was inevitable. So much so that there are several Facebook extensions for Chrome, and none of them come direct from Facebook. The most popular one, simply dubbed Facebook, wouldn’t work for us. Another, named Facebook for Google Chrome, worked fine after a quick login.
Facebook for Google Chrome offers a simple interface to do just about everything you need to on Facebook without actually going to the site. This means you can update your profile, see other people’s updates, check your inbox, see notifications, and find direct messages to you. It’s pretty bare-bones, but Facebook has plenty to offer and even an extension may not be enough to provide all of that.
The other Facebook extension also came with a chat feature, which we were able to use, but considering Facebook allows users to pop out the chat feature anyways, it seems superfluous to have two Facebook extensions for one extra minor feature. We say wait until Facebook releases an extension of their own, but for those who can’t wait, stick with Facebook for Google Chrome.
Frame Two Pages
Most of us at Tom’s Guide have access to larger displays, which are great for productivity. We can have multiple applications open at once, all on-screen at the same time, across several monitors. It’s not always convenient to resize Chrome to fit other applications to conserve screen real estate space, and now there’s a better way: Frame two pages.
What this extension does is allow multiple websites to show on the same browser tab. While it’s named “Frame two pages”, it’s possible to include as many pages in the same tab as you’d like and resize them at will. The uses for such an extension are many: viewing multiple websites at once (especially useful if they’re dynamically updated), having several sources open and visible simultaneously, looking exceptionally busy, etc. The extension isn’t perfect and has a few bugs that need to be addressed, but it’s otherwise a great little tool for anyone.