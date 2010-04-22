iPhone 4G: Video Chat Finally Arrives?

The World Of Video

Ever since the 1950s, people have sought ways to turn phones into video phones. Who wouldn’t prefer to see the person on the other end of the line? While video chat through Voice-over-IP applications on PCs has finally made this a reality for some people, we haven’t managed to make it happen on our cell phones—and cell phones are what more and more people use to talk to each other

The problem with mobile video phone technology has been that it is scattered across at least a dozen different devices and platforms—each incompatible with the other—so that there is no default method of video chatting. Mobile video chat simply hasn’t caught on—until now. The 4G iPhone, which is expected to feature a front-facing camera, and an operating system filled with lines of code for live mobile video, stands to change the way we communicate. It doesn’t matter that other phones have featured front-facing cameras and video chat software: those phones didn’t have the same potential to reach as many people.

We imagine that social media, business, and even the art of conversation may change once mobile video chat is a part of our lives. Today, we’ve set out to investigate what’s come before, why it hasn’t worked, and why the 4G’s version just might stick.