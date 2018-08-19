Awkward, Messy and Super Addictive: Here's Our Insecure Recap

Things are looking up (Season 2, Episode 4)

After her date for a day party makes it pretty clear that he's not into Issa, she runs into Daniel and gives him an awkward apology. Molly runs into her Dro, a childhood friend at the same party, and after some flirty dancing, he informs her that he and his wife have an open relationship. Daniel and Issa look on the road to patching things up after the party after he texts her to come sit by him at a diner everyone went to after the party.

Lawrence has a run-in with the cops, and when he loses his bank card, two kind women offer to help him pay for his groceries and invite him back to their house for a private party. When he doesn't live up to expectations, he's berated and kicked out. Feeling dejected, he drives by the old apartment he shared with Issa but doesn't get up the nerve to go to the door.

Credit: Justina Mintz/HBO