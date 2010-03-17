Best New Features in IE9 Browser Demo

Built-In Audio, Fast HD Video to Come

HTML 5 has tags for audio and video so they get played by the browser, without you having to install any plugins like Flash or Silverlight. It doesn't mean that Flash is going away anytime soon, since for one thing, the group defining what will become the standard for HTML 5 couldn't decide on what video and audio codecs to specify. It's thus left up to browser vendors, which may not all pick the same codecs. IE9 will support MP3 and AAC right in the browser for sound and MPEG-4 and H.264 for video. The audio tag is in the IE9 preview, while the video support isn’t in the preview release. However, Microsoft showed us the YouTube HTML 5 video site running in an updated version of the preview, which will be available in one of the eight weekly updates.

The IE team also showed a page with two HD video streams playing side by side. Because of the GPU acceleration, this runs at 60 FPS in the IE9 preview, without stuttering or lag, while the green bar in the top right corner shows how busy the processor is. In Chrome, the same page runs one video, very slowly, stopping and starting frequently and the CPU usage is at 100%.

The second video demonstration here is a carousel of multiple videos composited together on the page, animating as you use your mouse with transparency, so as they rotate, the videos fade in and fade out. Again, this runs better and faster in the IE9 preview because of the hardware acceleration and the Website doesn't have to do anything different to get this. "Your site doesn't have to change," Hachamovitch said. "It just gets faster on Windows with hardware acceleration."