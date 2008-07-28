iPhone 3G's Entourage: Cases and More
A Question of Taste
Sena WalletBook
Sena WalletBook
$52, available at senacases.com
If red crocodile leather isn’t your thing, Sena’s multifunctional WalletBook is also available in plenty of more subdued colors and materials. For those who carry their iPhones in bags, not pockets, the WalletBook offers a convenient option for lightening the load by acting as a wallet—with two credit card slots and a clear ID slot, you can leave your real wallet behind for a night. It isn’t the slimmest way to carry an iPhone, due to the strap and buckle that hold the Wallet portion closed, but it will fit into a small bag. Finishing touches like velvet lining, and easy access to the camera, speakers, and headphone jack, make this case appealing to multitaskers.
Incipio Silicrylic
Incipio Silicrylic
$24.99, available at myincipio.com
There’s no simpler iPhone case than an ultra-thin, tight-fitting black silicone skin. The trouble with this type of flexible case, though, is the ease with which it comes off your phone in your pocket, or when pulled from any tight space. Incipio’s version contains that simple silicone skin, but bolsters it with a clear plastic exterior that snaps onto the back and each of the four corners of the phone. The plastic portion holds the silicone skin on, and makes it impossible to remove the skin without first unsnapping the plastic exterior. It also makes the iPhone a bit more shock-absorbent. The Silicryclic kit also comes with a surface protector, a cleaning cloth, and a tiny plastic stand to hold the iPhone upright.
Speck Pixelskin
Speck Pixelskin
$24.95, available at speckproducts.com
Sometimes, ultrathin isn’t a good fit—the slimmest silicone cases slide around in your pocket, and seem to provide very little protection. One step up from these thin silicone cases is Speck’s Pixelskin case, made of a slightly thicker rubber, and textured with a grid pattern that grips the iPhone to whatever surface you place it upon. One Tom’s Editor refers to his PixelSkin as his “tire tread.” And because of its extra bit of heft, you’ll be less fearful when you accidently drop your iPhone on the floor—hey look, it bounces!
DLO Portable iPhone Speakers
DLO Portable iPhone Speakers
$49.99, available at dlo.com
These battery-powered speakers start out collapsed into the shape of a giant egg. Break the egg apart, and the halves become speaker cups that mount onto a small rubber base; the iPhone sits on a plastic ledge that, in turn, snaps onto the base. DLO’s funny-shaped product delivers great mid-volume audio from a tiny form factor, and manages to eliminate interference from the iPhone’s cell phone component. Perfect for an office environment. When you’re done watching and listening, just throw the egg into your bag. Beware, however, that the speakers don’t offer volume control, nor is there a remote control.
Proporta Alu-Leather Edge Case
Proporta Alu-Leather Edge Case
$59.95, available at proporta.com
“Flip” iPhone case designs, which have a flap that needs to be pushed up to reveal the phone’s screen, can be annoying. Proporta’s isn’t, though, because it’s made of a flexible material that folds behind the phone while you’re using the screen. A sheet of lightweight aluminum holds the flip-top away from the screen for protection while closed. The colorful leather options and shiny Proporta logo “hood ornament” make this $60 case a more affordable option than the classy Vaja leather cases.
IvySkin Xylo Touch-Thru (T3)
IvySkin Xylo Touch-Thru (T3)
About $25, available July 28 from ivyskin.com
IvySkin’s Touch-Thru case for iPhone 3G isn’t here yet, but if the company’s best-selling first-gen iPhone Xylo case is any indication, it promises to be one of the only cases that allows you to operate the touch-screen from within a case. Its hard, scratch-resistant shell will cover every part of the iPhone 3G except for its sync/charge cable port. So if you want observers to see your iPhone 3G in all its naked glory, but still protect the phone from the elements, consider the Xylo T3.
AB Sutton Monogram Simple Slip with Strap
AB Sutton Monogram Simple Slip with Strap
$128, available at absutton.com
Never was there a more customizable iPhone case. AB Sutton makes small, high-end leather goods, and they’ve recently updated their design portfolio to include an iPhone 3G slip. Slips can often be inconvenient, because you can’t access your phone from inside the case—but with the AB Sutton, this inconvenience feels like a luxury. You can choose from dozens of colors of kidskin leather, dupioni silk linings, patterns, designs, and monogram fonts. AB Sutton takes between two and three weeks to deliver your hand-crafted, customized iPhone 3G case.
Gilty Couture iPhone Accoutrements
Gilty Couture iPhone Accoutrements
Between $129 and $249, available at shop.giltycouture.com
Though the size of Gilty Couture’s clientel must be relatively small, their cases make a big impression. Precious metals and Swarovski crystals adorn Gilty’s iPhone bezels and cases, but there are more subtle options as well—for example, Gilty’s chromium and stainless steel cases, while still expensive, won’t make most buyers feel quite as “gilty.” If flashy is your style, a 14-karat gold-plated case with 110 pink Swarovski Crystals should do the trick. Like fine jewelry, each Gilty case comes with a wardrobe storage box.
Vaja iVolution SP
Vaja iVolution SP
$85, available at vajacases.com
For many people, Vaja is the Louis Vuitton of gadget cases. The sturdy, sculpted leather cases, rich color options, silver embellishments and thoughtful design cues appeal to owners of mobile devices who want a case that looks professional yet unique. The iVolution SP case has a fitted clamshell flip-up cover that reveals the iPhone 3G’s touch-screen when folded back. It features a sort of sporty racing stripe down the center of the case, its color the same as the rest of the case, though this can be eliminated. The case can be customized with a clip, engraved name, or a graphic. Vaja takes 45 days to create each case.
Belkin Sport Armband Plus
Belkin Sport Armband Plus
$29.99, available soon from belkin.com
Most athletically-inclined people prefer a Shuffle-sized iPod strapped to their bodies while running or working out. The iPhone 3G weighs 4.7 ounces, but if you want to, you can still carry it on your arm—think of it as an extra weight that’ll help you sweat. Belkin’s adjustable Sport Armband Plus is made from a resilient rubbery material that deflects moisture and keeps your iPhone strapped in with a clear plastic pouch. It’s also got space for your house key and a small belt clip.
Miniot iWood
Miniot iWood
$116, available soon from miniot.com
Using a beautiful piece of wood to fashion an iPhone case might seem green. It’s certainly natural, but Miniot is using precious natural resources, including oak, padouk, cherry, mahogany, walnut and maple trees to make its gadget cases. Each one is whittled from a single piece of especially pretty, hand-selected wood. Sometimes, Miniot gets its hands on an even rarer piece of wood—like Olivewood or Purpleheart. It is lovely to look at, but only your conscience can dictate whether or not your iPhone 3G is deserving of one of these cases.
Agent 18 EcoShield
Agent 18 EcoShield
$29.95, available from agent18.com
Wood looks natural, but plastic might actually be better for the environment. Agent 18’s iPhone 3G friendly version of the EcoShield is made from “eco plastic”—plastic forged from recycled materials that features a small carbon footprint. It’s light and slim, too. We like it best in white, where it makes a perfect second skin for the white iPhone 3G.
Airdrives Interactive Stereo Earphones
Airdrives Interactive Stereo Earphones
$99.99, available from airdrives.com
Airdrives can’t match the sound of high-end in-ear buds, because they rest just outside of your ear on a hook that loops over them. It’s the perfect scenario for a mobile iPhone 3G user, though: the Airdrives’ cord features a button and microphone for answering calls, and a dial for raising and lowering volume. They’re safe whether you’re jogging, driving, biking or simply standing outside,because they don’t cancel out external noise. And they’re pretty darn comfortable to boot.
iStyles Skin
iStyles Skin
$6.99, available from istyles.com
iStyles’ decorative iPhone 3G skins are all about quantity, not quality. These skins don’t do much more than protect the front and back of your device from scratches; they can’t save it from the shock of a fall to the ground. These repositionable adhesive skins are paper-thin, transparent, and printed with one of 150 different UV-resistant designs. They won’t leave your phone sticky when you remove one skin and adhere another in its place, and if you’re going to buy one Skin, you can definitely afford another for variety. iStyles wants you to coordinate, too: with each purchase, the company will throw in a free matching background wallpaper for your iPhone 3G’s screen background image.
iPhoneck Extended Backup Battery
iPhoneck Extended Backup Battery
$43, available soon from iphoneck.com
Plenty of people who have upgraded from the original iPhone to the 3G have complained of decreased battery life as the price of 3G, GPS and applications. Well, come August 1st, they can try iPhoneck’s Extended Backup Battery for iPhone 3G, which after 90 minutes of charge time can refill a completely depleted iPhone 3G battery. It attaches to the sync/charge port and extends the phone’s size by a couple of inches, and the battery pack’s chrome and black design won’t embarrass you when you’re desperate for juice.
JAVOSync Retractable Sync and Charge Cable
JAVOSync Retractable Sync and Charge Cable
$9.95, available from amazon.com
The iPhone 3G comes without a dock—you only get a cable—but too many cables on a desktop can look messy. JAVO’s retractable cable minimizes clutter by allowing you to extend your cable only as long as you’d like it to be, and locking that length in place. And if you really need some extra length, this cable will extend up to 35 inches. The cable is available in white and black, for both styles of iPhone 3G.
iClooly iPhone 3G Stand
iClooly iPhone 3G Stand
$47, available soon from iclooly.com
Carrying an iPhone 3G is almost like having a fully-functional computer in your pocket. But if you really want to make your iPhone 3G look like a computer—in full Apple fashion—get an iClooly stand. The brushed aluminum base and curved casing make an iPhone look just like a new iMac. It swivels, too, making it perfect for viewing from all angles.
Zagg InvisibleShield
Zagg InvisibleShield
$24.95, available from zagg.com
Dress your iPhone 3G in as little as physically possible, with the Zagg InvisibleShield. This 0.2 mm thin, flexible film coats the iPhone’s entire body—including the screen—and adds virtually no heft or bulk to your device. It is like the iStyle Skin, but without any designs. Zagg boasts that its material was designed in the military—which one, we have no idea—where it was used to keep helicopter blades clean and protected.
Incase Protective Cover
Incase Protective Cover
$29.99, available now at goincase.com