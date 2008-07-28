iPhone 3G's Entourage: Cases and More

Incipio Silicrylic

Incipio Silicrylic

$24.99, available at myincipio.com

There’s no simpler iPhone case than an ultra-thin, tight-fitting black silicone skin. The trouble with this type of flexible case, though, is the ease with which it comes off your phone in your pocket, or when pulled from any tight space. Incipio’s version contains that simple silicone skin, but bolsters it with a clear plastic exterior that snaps onto the back and each of the four corners of the phone. The plastic portion holds the silicone skin on, and makes it impossible to remove the skin without first unsnapping the plastic exterior. It also makes the iPhone a bit more shock-absorbent. The Silicryclic kit also comes with a surface protector, a cleaning cloth, and a tiny plastic stand to hold the iPhone upright.