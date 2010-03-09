Google’s Other Tools: The Good and the Bad
21 of Google's Best, Worst, and Weirdest
Have you heard? Google’s on a shopping spree. The search giant just bought an online photo-editing site called Picnik—perhaps in an effort to bulk up its photo tool Picasa into a product that could beat the pants off Yahoo!’s popular Flickr. Like dozens of companies before it, Picnik will be absorbed into Google and we can’t be quite sure what will become of it.
Google’s products—home grown or acquired—are in various states of development. The company is also notorious for giving good products lengthy stays in beta-ville. So what’s the state of Google’s union? We’re keeping score.
We decided to rate Google’s innovations on three scales of 1-10, with 10 being the highest and 1 being the lowest. Ease of use describes how well the thing actually works at the moment, whether it’s in beta mode for testing or released full-blast. Usefulness describes the larger picture of the product. Future ratings are predictors of how the product will fare over the next five years. Did we forget your favorite Google product? Don’t like our point of view? Tell us in the comments.
Rating Google: iGoogle
iGoogle, which launched in 2005 and was renamed in 2007, is a personalized homepage that puts together news feeds and gadgets from different places, using the Google API. The news part could be shot down if news organizations should build paywalls (paid subscriptions for sites), which would limit the product’s functionality. iGoogle is available in 42 languages and 70 countries, and has some cool little gadgets, but they've never really hung together in a useful way.
Ease of Use: 9
Useful: 7
Future: 6 (Cloudy with a chance of paywalls)
Rating Google: Gmail
Thanks, Google Labs. Gmail is still the best free (well, ad-supported) email client on the Internet, offering huge storage capacity, features added from Google Labs at a steady rate, and integration with other products. We think Gmail has real staying power and will remain the best solution for the foreseeable future. A total of 146 million users use the service, which provides more than 7,400 MB of free storage. For a couple extra bucks, you can rent additional storage (shared between Picasa Web Albums, Google Docs, and Gmail) from 20 GB for $5 a year to 16 TB for $4,096 a year.
Ease of Use: 9
Useful: 10
Future: 9 (Bright)
Rating Google: Google Docs
Let's be honest here: the coolest thing about Google is sharing documents with other people, and being able to edit them together. The problem? Microsoft Office dominates this space. In order to work well, Google docs needs to interoperate seamlessly with Office, while anything short of perfect import/export will be seen as broken, as lame as that is. Sounds hard? Well, it is. Sharing documents with people isn't nearly as easy for newbies as it could be. The usefulness of docs is undeniable, but lack of real high-end polish will leave this a tool for early adopters for a while yet.
Ease of Use: 5
Useful: 8
Future: 7 (Interesting, if it could be seamlessly integrated)
Rating Google: Adsense
Adsense is Google’s real cash machine. If you’re a blogger or a business, ads can pay the bills. Adsense is a bit complicated to setup and get running on your site. Understanding Google’s terminology may take you multiple trips to...well, Google to search for definitions. However, once it works–boom, cash on your Webpage. Well, cents on your Webpage. Well, fractions of cents on your Webpage. In any event, it's the ad machine that drives all this innovation, paying for the cool free Google products.
Ease of Use: 4
Useful: 9 (if you're a business)
Future: 8 (For Google's sake, it'd better be bright)
Rating Google: Google Earth
There’s no way around it: Earth is one of Google's true shining stars. Remember in the dawn of time, before Google Maps, when you had to buy a Garmin or proprietary GPS system just to get a look at a digital map? Well, these days you can tell GPS systems to kiss your asterisk. When Google Earth debuted, it was just a map. Then it was the Earth. After that, the service started including satellite imagery of the entire planet, allowing scientists to find previously unknown ancient ruins and meteor strikes. Google then added turn-by-turn directions, live traffic, and finally, street view, which has ruffled some feathers to be sure (I’m talking to you, the guy who got caught on camera at his mistress’s house). Earth is a seriously cool product–we have a feeling that it’s Google Earth’s world and we just live in it.
Ease of Use: 10
Useful: 10
Future: 10 (Blinding light pouring from the skies)
Rating Google: Froogle/Google Product Search
Froogle (now called Google Product Search) is one of the better on-line comparison shopping sites, but that's not really saying a whole lot. Anyone else notice how often the same e-retail sites pop up? Often Froogle just lists the huge retailers and you have to dig deep to see smaller sellers with good deals. But as a comparison for baseline price, Froogle works well. Google makes no commission on the sales, so this is one product that might fall victim to the battle with monetization.
Ease of Use: 8
Useful: 7
Future: 6 (Same as the other shopping sites, in the end)
Rating Google: Orkut
Do you know anybody who uses Orkut? Me neither. Oh, wait, you have a couple friends in India who seem cool with it and that guy from the Brazilian hostel says all his friends are on it? Yep, that's about it. Orkut works like a cross between Gmail, Google talk, Picasa Web albums, and a forum. A 2008 reshuffle took Orkut’s headquarters to Brazil and makes a lot of sense.
Ease of Use: 5
Useful: 1 (Unless you live in Brazil, in which case: 9. Or in India: 6)
Future: Tudo Bom
Rating Google: Google Talk
Yoda might say: easy to use, Google Talk is. Revolutionary, Google Talk is not. The chat program is based on open standards and works well, but frankly, it’s no better than the other free options like Skype or iChat. However, with Google’s mutual agreement with eBay to work with Skype, and the engineering talent behind Google Voice and all its other projects, could we see a revolution in this area? You bet. As it stands right now, though ... meh.
Ease of Use: 9
Useful: 6
Future: 7 (Could be awesome, could just be meh.)
Rating Google: Blogger
Blogger is easy to setup, easy to use, and easy to forget. These days, anyone can be a blogger, get a subdomain name (how about ilovetomsguide.blogspot.com), and start posting away. Blogger integrates with Microsoft Word, AdSense, and Docs, as you might expect—it's almost easier to blog than to make friends. But isn’t everyone moving to Twitter, anyway?
Ease of Use: 10
Useful: 10
Future: 6 (Probably about two or three blog posts, then forgotten forever)
Rating Google: Buzz
Buzz is like a hot guy at a party whom you try to talk to all night, only to find that he has nothing interesting to say. Unfortunately, Buzz doesn’t really create anything new or useful. It’s largely a wrapper around Google Chat that allows for pictures, status updates, and more–which leads some experts to say that it’s an undercooked product offering. If you're the chief marketing officer for a company, it probably makes sense to use the service, but for the rest of us, Buzz seems short on new innovations. Google founder Sergey Brin said that by offering social communications, Buzz would help bridge the gap between work and leisure. However, the service and its rollout have been strongly criticized for not sufficiently taking privacy concerns into account.
Ease of Use: 5 (minus 5 points for automatically following everyone and being generally annoying)
Useful: 3
Future: 4 (Facebook follower)
Rating Google: Wave
With the ability to replace conversations in the order in which they happened, Wave is sort of like playing back a slideshow of events. It has a real usefulness that not many people apparently need right now. The functions seem like they’d be great for small businesses that need people to communicate remotely or in an office with the ability to track and add participants later–but right now, Wave is a cool technology with no real useable outlet. Watch out for the future, though–Google will probably start rolling parts of Wave into other product lines.
Ease of Use: 5
Useful: 8
Future: 7 (Wavey)
Rating Google: Picasa
Picasa is a home-run for Google’s team. It has lighting-fast speed, uploads to Web albums, and can detect faces and places through geolocation. It can also do some basic image editing like red-eye reduction, cropping, and color enhancement. Picasa is another one of Google's magical products that really shouldn't be free, but is. Right now, users can store up to 1 GB of photos for free–which means all of those birthday party pics you’d rather forget can be compiled in one place.
Ease of Use: 10
Useful: 10
Future: 10 (until you run out of space!)
Rating Google: Chrome
Chrome is a Web browser and is the third most-used browser on the Internet (with a market share of 5.6%). So what, you might ask? Well, it's super fast and doesn’t take up much space on your computer. And guess what? Google will probably base a lot of its future operating system’s functionality on parts of Chrome–so watch it for the future. One of Chrome’s upsides is that it bridges the gap between desktop and cloud computing. It does this by allowing you to make a shortcut from your computer to the Web or something inside your computer, which changes the equation of what’s inside and outside your computer.
Ease of Use: 9
Useful: 7
Future: 9 (Looking shiny)
Rating Google: Latitude
Google Latitude is a location-aware mobile app for the masses. It allows a mobile phone user to let certain people track their location. The user’s cell phone location is mapped on a Google map via an iGoogle account. Sound scary yet? The user can control the accuracy and details of what everyone can see–if you want your peeps to only know that you’re in Atlanta and not at a specific coffee shop, that’s allowed. Twitter has a similar thing. The future is probably looking rosy for geolocation, as more people turn to the Internet to find each other.
Ease of Use: 10
Useful: 6 (10 for people who need to over share)
Future: 10
Rating Google: Google Voice
A free phone number with free outgoing and incoming calls and lots of extras? Umm, yes please. Voice is one of Google’s best offerings, which is why it's so dang hard to get in on it–the service is still available by invite only. Voice lets you do things like create separate voicemails for any caller (work and personal, if you’re a freelancer) and a follow-me service that rings multiple numbers waiting for you to pickup, as well as voicemail-to-email translation (which is rather crappy but legible nonetheless). Google Voice is a no-brainer. Our advice is to sign up, get a number, and play around with the offerings–after all it’s free.
Ease of Use: 8
Useful: 10
Future: 9 (Shockingly expensive for Google but bright for the rest of us)
Rating Google: Google Reader
Google Reader is the best online feed reader around. A Web-based aggregator, Reader works both on- and offline. If you don't use RSS feeds, then you're consuming news too slowly. Reader released a version for the Wii in 2006, so if you don’t want to sit in front of your computer, you can consume your news on a Nintendo.
Ease of Use: 9
Useful: 9
Future: 7 (RSS is awesome and therefore is probably going to be blocked)
Rating Google: Mars/Moon/Sky
Google not only rules the Earth, but it’s reaching for the skies. Mars, Moon, and Sky are really part of maps, but in our opinion it deserves its own accolades. Using satellite and rover data, Google has created a clear picture of Mars and the moon. In February, it released the most recent version, which includes Street View-like images of the planet’s surface. Not only is this useful to scientists, it’s a fantastic tool to get people excited about other planets.
Ease of Use: 10
Useful: 1 (unless you run out of gas while dune buggying around the Sea of Galilee, would then rate an 11)
Future: 8.
Rating Google: Transit
Confession time: having lived in big cities for 10 years now, I both love and hate public transportation. But if you attach GPS locators to all the buses, give them separate lanes, and then give me Google Transit, then I'll be a happy bus and subway camper. Google launched the transit maps in 2005, starting with Portland. Now, Transit includes hundreds of cities across the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Transit still gets information wrong half the time, in my experience, but it’s coming along and hopefully the future will be brighter and more on time.
Ease of Use: 10
Useful: 10
Future: 8 (Will make me hate public transportation less)
Rating Google: Checkout
Checkout is an online payment processing service that tries to simplify paying for online purchases. Yes, it’s just like PayPal but is made by Google. Even though eBay banned users from paying with Google Checkout in 2006, the site makes money and is a safe way to pay for things online. Google gets about 2% per purchase, in a tiered structure similar to PayPal’s system.
Ease of Use: 10
Useful: 10 (for business that hate PayPal)
Future: 8 (Really, it's Google versus PayPal)
Rating Google: Gears
Google Gears is an example of Google’s flexibility: the service, which is a Web-programming interface, wasn’t working well so it’s being dumped. Gears is the backbone for a number of Web programs, from Gmail to MySpace. Rather than pour money into a product that was nearing the end of its usefulness, Google is folding Gears into its new HTML5. We say good for Google for moving on from Gears and looking to the future.
Ease of Use: 4
Useful: 1
Future: 1 (Discontinuing for HTML5)
Rating Google: Google Health
Knowing your own health info is important and saving it online is kind of a no-brainer. That’s where Google Health comes in. Here's the sticking point: let’s all agree to give up the idea that anything is private now. You may want to cling to the knowledge that nobody can find the hospital records about the unfortunately located sunburn you got that summer in Jamaica, but it might actually be relevant for the future of your health. Write it all down, give it a good password, and remember: unless you’re a celebrity whose records are worth stealing, almost nobody cares about your prescriptions.
Ease of Use: 10
Useful: 8
Future: 9 (Electronic Health Records are coming. Why not store them on Google?)