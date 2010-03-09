Google’s Other Tools: The Good and the Bad

21 of Google's Best, Worst, and Weirdest

Have you heard? Google’s on a shopping spree. The search giant just bought an online photo-editing site called Picnik—perhaps in an effort to bulk up its photo tool Picasa into a product that could beat the pants off Yahoo!’s popular Flickr. Like dozens of companies before it, Picnik will be absorbed into Google and we can’t be quite sure what will become of it.

Google’s products—home grown or acquired—are in various states of development. The company is also notorious for giving good products lengthy stays in beta-ville. So what’s the state of Google’s union? We’re keeping score.

We decided to rate Google’s innovations on three scales of 1-10, with 10 being the highest and 1 being the lowest. Ease of use describes how well the thing actually works at the moment, whether it’s in beta mode for testing or released full-blast. Usefulness describes the larger picture of the product. Future ratings are predictors of how the product will fare over the next five years. Did we forget your favorite Google product? Don’t like our point of view? Tell us in the comments.