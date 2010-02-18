15 New Phones: Mobile World Congress 2010

HTC Legend

The Legend from HTC is the second new Android device shown by the manufacturer at MWC 2010. This mid-range smartphone is intended to be the successor the popular Hero, and the Legend has been redone inside and out. The Legend comes wrapped in aluminum, and is equipped with a trackpad in lieu of the trackball. The Legend also throws away the old HVGA screen and replaces it with a 3.2-inch AMOLED display. Like most other HTC offerings, this Android device (2.1, to be specific), is also using the Sense UI overlay, and also comes with HTC's new Friend Stream software that aggregates your friends social networking updates into one, easy to read layout. Again, no word on when it will come to the U.S., but Europe should see it sometime in the second quarter.