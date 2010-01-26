Rock-A-Tech, Baby

Ritmo Advanced Sound System

Moms are always looking for new ways to introduce their babies to the musical stylings of the future. Ritmo is the most recent in a line of baby-mommy music gadgets, and by far the most futuristic. The system connects to most audio devices and has four speakers and a controller, the size of a deck of cards, which fits comfortably into a tiny pocket. Ritmo says it “utilizes Nuvo’s patented Safe & Sound Technology to regulate the output of sound to a safe level for a baby to hear in-utero, regardless of how loud the sound was recorded or the volume that it is played.” Because no embryo wants to hear Gene Simmons’ scream at full volume. In addition to music, Ritmo can let a baby in the womb listen in on the sound of their siblings’ voices, a book being read, or hear how much Daddy has annoyed Mommy by going out every night. The system retails for $129.99.