The Best Funko Pop Vinyls of Toy Fair 2018
Your collection isn't finished yet:
NEW YORK — We've seen a lot of cool toys at NY Toy Fair 2018, but Funko's latest Pop Vinyl figurines raised our geeky giddiness to a whole new level. This booth had everything from a face-off between Game of Thrones' Davos Seaworth and Jon Snow to classic Nicktoons characters, and even Weird Al. So join us on a tour of the best and finest figurines that Funko had to offer. Look for these figurines to arrive throughout the year, with some hitting shelves already.
Sombra from Overwatch
Not only did Funko nail the gradients of Sombra's hair and tights, but her eyelashes look fantastic and accurate. Hacking abilities not included.
Mad Max Rick
Pickle Rick is fun and all, and we saw a ton of different versions of that Rick at Toy Fair, but this is the best version of the belching mad scientist in the show. Straight out of "Rickmancing the Stone," from the excellent third season of Rick & Morty, this vehicle equipped Rick is looking to drive far past the Blood Dome, even though this car's wheels don't move.
Eleven and Joyce (Stranger Things)
The latest set of Stranger Things figurines gives you many characters, including the troublesome Eleven and the constantly-worried Joyce. Also, look out for the boys in Ghostbusters gear.
Archie Andrews and Jughead Jones (Riverdale TV Show)
These aren't your parents' friends from Riverdale, but instead their more provocative versions from the hit CW show. Their hair doesn't need any pomade either, that's just how they're made.
The Night King and Viserion
Winter is here, and it's ready for a spot on your mantle. The best match for Daenerys on Drogon — one of the stars of our best Pop Vinyls round-up — is the Night King riding his own icy Viserion.
Dark Willow (Buffy: TVS)
My personal favorite Pop of the show, Dark Willow from the sixth season of Buffy: The Vampire Slayer is a must have for any wanna-be Scooby Gang members. The veins on the head are perfect, and make this figurine instantly identifiable for fans of the show.
The gang from Jurassic Park
The new Jurassic Park figurines include Dennis Nedry (complete with thermos, minus that Dilophosaurus), Alan Grant (with hat and horn) and John Hammond (with cane, not pictured). Our favorite, though, is Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcom, who looks so slick and charming.
Will Ferrell as Gene "More Cowbell" Frenkle (SNL Collection)
I've got a fever, and the doctor says I need more Pop Vinyls, and, well, more cowbell too. This figurine captures one of Will Ferrell's best SNL characters, and is flanked by other SNL greats, including the D in a Box guys, as well as Stefon.
Doug Funnie, Patti Mayonaise and Porkchop
You don't have to "Think Big!" to get these Beets fans. The main characters of the Nicktoon classic Doug have been captured forever by Funko in this series, and we hope Skeeter, Bebe and Roger Klotz are on their way.
Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit and Mrs. Who (A Wrinkle In Time)
If you can't wait for the upcoming Ava DuVernay film get these elegant figures that capture the ruffling garments, fantastic hair and elegant eye-shadow of Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling's characters.
Genie and Aladdin (Game Show Moment)
This classic moment from Disney's Aladdin has been replicated perfectly, including the "Al" nameplate.
"Weird Al" Yankovic
This isn't parody, it's pure Pop. "Weird Al" Yankovic, complete with his accordion and signature glasses, features some of the best hair we've seen in this new fleet of Funko toys.
Lara Croft
Releasing alongside the upcoming film, this Lara Croft figure is bloodied and bruised, but she's still standing.
Venompool
Venompool, the result of the Venom symbiote possessing Wade Wilson's wise-cracking shooter, has returned from Earth-90211, as a part of the Marvel Contest of Champions game collection.
Raathalos from Monster Hunter
This figure, from the Monster Hunter games franchise, almost redefines what a Pop can look like. Floating in the air on a stand, with wings out and clawed feet ready to strike, still features the wide eyes you expect from Funko toys.
Mr. Bean
British comedy fans, your prayers have been answered. The quirky Mr. Bean, who was played by Rowan Atkinson, is now a Pop toy.
Davos Seaworth and Jon Snow
Complete your Game of Thrones army with these upcoming versions of Jon Snow and Davos Seaworth.
Care Bears
Funko's new Care Bears allow you to add every single color of cute to your desk.
WWE's Sasha Banks Jake "The Snake Roberts" and Shawn Michaels
Five Nights at Freddy's Cast
Aragorn
If you're still re-reading or re-watching Lord of the Rings, we've found the awesome new Aragorn figure that belongs in your collection. Check out the detail of his muddied boots!