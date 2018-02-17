The Best Funko Pop Vinyls of Toy Fair 2018

Your collection isn't finished yet:

NEW YORK — We've seen a lot of cool toys at NY Toy Fair 2018, but Funko's latest Pop Vinyl figurines raised our geeky giddiness to a whole new level. This booth had everything from a face-off between Game of Thrones' Davos Seaworth and Jon Snow to classic Nicktoons characters, and even Weird Al. So join us on a tour of the best and finest figurines that Funko had to offer. Look for these figurines to arrive throughout the year, with some hitting shelves already.

Credit: Henry T. Casey