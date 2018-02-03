Best Things to Watch Instead of Super Bowl LII

Your Best Viewing Alternatives for Super Bowl Sunday

If there's a television turned on this Sunday, chances are it's going to be showing Super Bowl LII. A record 172 million people tuned into last year's game, making the NFL's championship seem like must-see TV. That is, of course, unless you really have no interest in football, and even the popular Super Bowl ads bore you to tears.

Fortunately, the rise of streaming services removes any obligation you might feel to feign interest in what happens between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. Between all-day marathons, binge sessions and on-demand movies, you can find plenty of programming that has nothing to do with a pigskin. Here's a look at some of the alternative programming highlights you can find either on cable/satellite TV, or through streaming services, to ensure that your Super Bowl Sunday remains football-free.

Credit: Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet