8 Smartphones That Caught Our Eye at CES 2018

Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1)

Asus has a history of delivering long-lasting phones, and we're fully expecting the ZenFone Max Plus (M1) to continue that tradition when it arrives in February. The $229 phone runs on a 4,130 mAh battery, and power optimization technologies should further help you go a long time in between charges. Expect a full-screen display, dual rear cameras and a fingerprint sensor to try and make the case that there's more to the ZenFone Max Plus than just a big battery.

Editors' Note: The price on this phone, which was based on information Asus provided us, has been corrected to reflect the announced price.