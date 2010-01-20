In Pictures: USC's 3D Lab

Introduction

If CES showed us anything, it's that 3D is coming in full force by 2010. USC's Entertainment Technology Center (ETC) is a place where all facets of the emerging technology come together in one place. Sponsored by major Hollywood studios, several television manufacturers and even a few car companies (Audi and Volkswagen), ETC is a lab dedicated to the understanding, standardizing and furthering of 3D in the home. The lab is involved in everything from focus groups, to panels that put Hollywood execs face to face with students, to 3D health studies.

...of course, none of this is relevant if you can't find the building. Located off-campus in downtown L.A., the lab is tucked away very discreetly on a side street, between an alley and a Burger King.