CES: New Gear We Want NOW!

Evolution Robotics Mint Robotic Vacuum

Today is my birthday. Every year I spend it at CES, walking the show floor in search of the next great gadget. Yesterday I took notes on the choicest bits of gear that caught my eye--from the quirky to the cool--and I've written it all up in this list. We could call it a wish list, I suppose. Here's my birthday wish: that every gadget on this list becomes available in the next year, and doesn't turn into puffs of vaporware over night. Odds are, though, that something on this list won't make it. More on CES 2010

I'll start with this vacuum, which, believe it or not, isn't simply a Roomba knockoff (or a Scooba knockoff). The 4-lb Mint vacuum uses Swiffer wet and dry pads to clean the floor. Roomba and Scooba wander aimlessly around your house for a set period of time, hoping to catch most of your mess. But Mint tracks where it has already cleaned, which actually means it finishes the job faster. Here's how: the Mint uses its ARM processor to control infrared sensors on the outside. Those sensors sense light emitted from a projector unit that is attached to your ceiling (the Mint turns on this ceiling projector for you). The projector's lights tell the robot where it has already been, and where the furniture is. The Mint goes back and forth over the floor, using a scrubbing motion to keep the tile or wood spotless. The fact that Mint is cheaper than any Roomba ($250), and is supposed to do a better job around corners and near walls because of its square shape--has me sold. But, it isn't supposed to be available until "late 2010."