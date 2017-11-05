10 Reasons to Play South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Class Warfare

Classes are back in Fractured But Whole and are greatly expanded, from four in the previous title to 10 choices, each with its own specific powers. Best of all, you're not limited to using one class per play through; in fact, by the end of the game, you can be a four-class hero. That means you can pick and choose which powers from each class you want to wield, including your finisher. And if you get bored with your current load out, go and see Cartman or Timmy to swap. It's a rather elegant system for building your own unique hero and getting a crazy origin story.