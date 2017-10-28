11 Key Tips for Assassin's Creed Origins
Fans have been clamoring for an Assassin's Creed set in ancient Egypt for years, and now they finally have one. Assassin's Creed Origins winds back the clock to 48 B.C. when Egypt was caught in a delicate political web between ethnic Egyptians, ruling Greeks and militaristic Romans. As Bayek of Siwa, you'll unearth an ancient conspiracy that threatens the whole kingdom while exploring the cities, deserts and tombs that make up the region.
While everything may be permitted in the world of Assassin's Creed, some pathways to success are quicker than others. Check out how to get the most out of Ubisoft's latest adventure.
Spend your ability points
Like Unity and Syndicate before it, Assassin's Creed Origins lets you invest points in special abilities. Warrior abilities improve your melee combat, hunter abilities affect your stealth and ranged skills and seer abilities make it easier to get around the world. You'll need some skills from all three trees to succeed, but your ability points won't do you any good unless you spend them. While you can hoard them at higher levels for more powerful skills, it's generally a good idea to spend ability points as soon as you get them, at least early on.
Take on side quests
When you reach a new area in Assassin's Creed Origins, you'll usually receive a mission to assassinate a high-level target. You can go after these enemies right away, but you shouldn't. Instead, take some time to explore the region, and pick up as many side quests as you can. Not only will they reward you with equipment and experience, but you'll also get a chance to map out your surroundings and unlock new fast travel points. Completing plot missions is much easier when you can get where you're going quickly and prove more than a match for any enemies you encounter there.
Travel as far as you can
As you explore ancient Egypt, you'll often see question marks on your map. The only way to find out what these locations hide is to visit them. Longtime series veterans, though, may find it odd that some of the question marks are so far from civilization, rather than being clustered near city centers. That's not a subtle way of encouraging you to come back later; some objectives are just really far from town. Go on and explore them; just remember to call your mount first, or it'll take a long time to get there.
Pay attention to levels
You can check the level of a side quest before you start it, and call upon your eagle, Senu, to survey enemy levels before you assault a stronghold. You should do this. If the enemies are two or more levels above you, victory is not impossible, but it's significantly more trouble than it's worth. Sure, you could tax your stealth and combat abilities to the utmost and complete these missions, but there are so many side quests in the game, you're better off just buffing up and coming back later. It'll save time in the long run.
Manage your equipment
Assassin's Creed Origins is very generous in terms of new weapons and crafting material. Just by completing side quests and exploring map objectives, you'll find plenty of money, swords, shields, bows, maces, spears, leather and metal. Be sure to check your Gear menu to equip yourself with more powerful items, or buff up your armor with crafting material. (Blacksmiths can also do this for weapons.) You don't need to stop what you're doing every time you get a new piece of equipment, but checking your stats between missions is a smart way to keep Bayek powerful.
Come back later
If you accidentally stumble into a stronghold or take on a side quest that's much higher than your current level, you're not locked into completing it. In fact, you can simply leave the mission area and come back later, with no ill effect. Any time-sensitive mission objectives will reset, while any treasure you've looted will be yours to keep. You may consider it a matter of pride to deal with quests as soon as you get them, but Assassin's Creed Origins doesn't put a timer on anything. Come back in an hour, or after you complete the game; it'll still be there.
Time your dodges
The combat in Assassin's Creed Origins is much more elaborate than before. Instead of simply waiting for a chance to counterattack, you'll have to move around, break enemies' guards, dodge their attacks and land just a few hits before retreating and restarting the process. However, just because you can dodge doesn't mean that the process is infallible. Keep an eye on your enemy's weapon (it will glow red if they're preparing an unblockable attack), and dodge at the last second. If not, you'll move right into their line of fire and wind up right back where you started.
Use all your abilities in battle
Early on, you'll accumulate levels and ability points rapidly. When you learn a new skill — how to pull an enemy off a horse, for example, or how to equip a second melee weapon — don't just ignore it and keep mashing the attack button. Learn how to use the skill you've purchased, and incorporate it into your play style. While each level-up makes you stronger and more durable, the most efficient way to excel in combat is to use tactics and techniques beyond just dodging and striking. Even though incorporating these new abilities isn't always easy, the rewards are well worth the effort.
Let Senu scout
You could try to scour every inch of an enemy stronghold for high-ranking officers and hidden treasure — or you could let Senu do it for you. By tapping the up button on your controller's D-pad, you can summon your eagle to scout an area for you. Hold down the left trigger, and she'll hover in place, letting you survey your surroundings and mark important objectives on your map. Spending a minute with Senu before a mission can help you map out every vital location and save you a ton of time and frustration down the line.
Start stealthily
While Bayek is a capable warrior, he can't take on an infinite number of soldiers — especially if they're near his level. They'll surround you, and what's worse, they'll call reinforcements. The best way to mitigate these potentially deadly situations is to use stealth as much as you can. Even the most impatient gamer should be able to spare a minute or two to take out guards on a stronghold's periphery. Outside a structure's center, enemies often patrol one at a time, leaving them vulnerable to a stealthy dispatch. Taking them out early makes things much simpler later.
Make mistakes
Ever since Brotherhood, one false move in an Assassin's Creed game often means that you'll fail a mission — or at least fail to complete an optional objective. Assassin's Creed Origins eschews all that perfectionism, opting instead for a more organic experience. If you botch an assassination, you could still finish your enemy off in a climactic sword fight, then make a daring getaway on horseback. You could free a captive lion, only to wind up fighting the beast yourself — and earning some valuable pelts along the way. Don't be too quick to reload if you mess up a mission; unless you die, it will keep going.